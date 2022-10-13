Aurubis to offer a $228 a tonne copper premium for 2023

HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will offer calendar year 2023 copper premiums to its European customers of $228 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, the company said on Thursday.

This sharply up from a premium of $123 a tonne over LME in 2022.

Reasons included expected continuing high copper demand, low inventory levels, and high costs for energy and transport, an Aurubis spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

