Aurubis to offer a $228 a tonne copper premium for 2023

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will offer calendar year 2023 copper premiums to its European customers of $228 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, the company said on Thursday.

This sharply up from a premium of $123 a tonne over LME in 2022.

Reasons included expected continuing high copper demand, low inventory levels, and high costs for energy and transport, an Aurubis spokesperson told Reuters.

