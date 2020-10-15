Aurubis to offer $96 per tonne copper premium for 2021

Updates with company confirmation

HAMBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday it will offer unchanged 2021 copper premiums to its customers of $96 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

The company confirmed reports from traders that 2021 premiums will be the same as in 2020.

Aurubis had told Reuters on Oct. 7 that the copper industry had come through the coronavirus crisis well, without suffering the disruption seen in other sectors.

It said the copper market was looking positive with the Chinese economy recovering.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.