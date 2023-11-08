Aurubis To Invest Around $700 Mln To Build Smelter For Complex Recycling Materials In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Non-ferrous metals producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK) said Wednesday that it will invest around US$700 million to build the first secondary smelter for complex recycling materials in North America.

Commissioning of the secondary smelter in Augusta, Georgia is planned for the second half of the coming year.

The company noted that first Lady of the United States visited Aurubis Richmond, the first secondary smelter for complex recycling materials in North America.

An expansion of the plant is also already under construction, which will allow Aurubis Richmond to process a total of 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials, such as printed circuit boards and insulated copper cable, per year as of 2026.

Aurubis said it is creating long-term, secure jobs for more than 200 people, by building this state-of-the-art recycling plant.

The multi-metal company has pledged to a community benefit agreement with the Technical Colleges in Augusta and Aiken (South Carolina) as well as with the Richmond County School System.

As part of this agreement, Aurubis will invest more than US$200,000 in scholarships and job training programs for young workers over the next five years. The company also actively promotes women in the metal industry with its international Women4Metals initiative.

