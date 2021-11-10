Aurubis To Construct Recycling Plant In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK), a German non-ferrous metals provider, said that its board approved the construction of a recycling plant in the US state of Georgia. It will invest about 300 million euros to build the recycling plant. It will directly create more than 100 jobs in the region with this investment.

In the first ever secondary smelter for multimetal recycling in the United States, circuit boards, copper cable, and other recycling materials containing metals will be processed into 35,000 tonnes of blister copper annually.

The new site in Augusta (Richmond County), named "Aurubis Richmond, USA," will have a capacity of about 90,000 tonnes of complex recycling materials. Construction will start in summer 2022, with commissioning planned for first half of 2024.

The Group expects Aurubis Richmond to generate an annual contribution to earnings of 80 million euros EBITDA at full production capacity starting in fiscal year 2025/26.

