Aurubis to build $347 mln copper recycling plant in U.S.

Adds further CEO comments to Reuters

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, will invest about 300 million euros ($347 million) to build a copper recycling plant in the United States, it said on Wednesday.

Construction will start in summer 2022 in Augusta, Georgia, with commissioning planned for the first half of 2024.

The secondary multimetal recycling smelter will process about 90,000 tonnes of complex wastes including circuit boards, copper cable and other recycling materials containing metals into about 35,000 tonnes of blister copper annually.

“Aurubis will further process the intermediate products into various industrial and precious metals at its European smelter sites to a great extent, but also sell them directly in the U.S. market,” the company said.

The group expects Aurubis Richmond to contribute 80 million euros to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at full production capacity starting in fiscal year 2025/26.

Aurubis CEO Roland Harings told Reuters: “Our reasons for deciding on this project include the fact that very large volumes of complex recycling materials are available in the United States.”

“Much U.S. copper scrap and recycling material is exported to Asia. This new plant will enable the United States to increase its recycling capacity using the highest environmental protection standards Aurubis has developed in Europe.”

“In the United States some complex recycling materials are simply dumped (as rubbish). The plant’s ability to recycle these will mean use can be made of such material," he said.

The company said the investment "supports the conservation of natural resources and Aurubis' efforts to utilise higher quantities of complex secondary raw materials in addition to copper raw materials".

Aurubis will directly create more than 100 jobs in the region. The company said it has also signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. governmental authorities regarding economic support measures.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alison Williams)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.