Aurubis to build $347 mln copper recycling plant in U.S.

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, will invest about 300 million euros ($347 million) to build a copper recycling plant in the United States, it said on Wednesday.

Construction will start in summer 2022 in Augusta, Georgia, with commissioning planned for the first half of 2024.

The secondary multimetal recycling smelter will process about 90,000 tonnes of complex wastes including circuit boards, copper cable and other recycling materials containing metals into about 35,000 tonnes of blister copper annually.

“Aurubis will further process the intermediate products into various industrial and precious metals at its European smelter sites to a great extent, but also sell them directly in the U.S. market,” the company said.

The group expects Aurubis Richmond to contribute 80 million euros to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at full production capacity starting in fiscal year 2025/26.

"With this investment, we're setting a clear example of sustainable growth and will become a forerunner for multimetal recycling in the U.S., a role that we already have in Europe now," said Aurubis Chief Executive Roland Harings.

The company said the investment "supports the conservation of natural resources and Aurubis' efforts to utilise higher quantities of complex secondary raw materials in addition to copper raw materials."

Aurubis will directly create more than 100 jobs in the region. The company said it has also signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. governmental authorities regarding economic support measures.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

