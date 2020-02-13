Aurubis sees stable new year as smelter maintenance ends

HAMBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, on Thursday repeated its forecast of stable earnings in its new financial year although a scheduled maintenance shutdown at its main smelter hit its first quarter results.

Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first quarter of its 2019/20 fiscal year to Dec. 31, 2019, fell to 31 million euros ($33.69 million) from 40 million euros in the previous year, it said.

Aurubis had warned in December that a planned maintenance shutdown at the group's main production plant in Hamburg in October and November 2019 would have an impact of about 34 million euros on the first quarter result.

"We successfully carried out the maintenance shutdown in Hamburg in the planned timeframe and budget. All of the planned investments and measures were accomplished. We therefore expect a considerable improvement in plant availability and a higher concentrate throughput, said Aurubis CEO Roland Harings.

"The outlook for the current fiscal year is unchanged," he said.

