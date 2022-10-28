Aurubis says was target of cyberattack

Contributor
Maria Sheahan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said there had been a cyberattack overnight that has forced it to shut down its IT systems and disconnect them from the internet.

"The IT systems are currently being examined," Aurubis said on Friday, adding that it was reviewing the scope of the impact.

