News & Insights

Markets

Aurubis Says Identified Considerable Discrepancies In Metal Inventory; Won't Achieve FY Forecast

August 31, 2023 — 09:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, said that it has identified considerable discrepancies in target metal inventory as well as in individual samples from specific shipments of input materials for the recycling area.

The evidence has led the company to conclude that it has been the target of further criminal activity following the cases reported in June 2023. The company has involved the State Office of Criminal Investigation, Aurubis said in a statement.

According to the company, the exact amount of the damages incurred by the company cannot yet be accurately assessed. The company has begun a special inventory of metal reserves and anticipates the final results at the end of September 2023.

It cannot currently be ruled out that the damages might be in the low, three-digit-million-euro range. The losses will impact the 2022/23 fiscal year result. Therefore, the company said it will not achieve its annual operating EBT forecast of 450 million euros - 550 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.