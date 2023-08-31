Aurubis Says Identified Considerable Discrepancies In Metal Inventory; Won't Achieve FY Forecast

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, said that it has identified considerable discrepancies in target metal inventory as well as in individual samples from specific shipments of input materials for the recycling area.

The evidence has led the company to conclude that it has been the target of further criminal activity following the cases reported in June 2023. The company has involved the State Office of Criminal Investigation, Aurubis said in a statement.

According to the company, the exact amount of the damages incurred by the company cannot yet be accurately assessed. The company has begun a special inventory of metal reserves and anticipates the final results at the end of September 2023.

It cannot currently be ruled out that the damages might be in the low, three-digit-million-euro range. The losses will impact the 2022/23 fiscal year result. Therefore, the company said it will not achieve its annual operating EBT forecast of 450 million euros - 550 million euros.

