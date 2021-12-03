Aurubis reports 60% jump in full-year operating earnings

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, beat its fiscal year forecast on Friday, reporting a 60% year-on-year increase in operating earnings before taxes (EBT).

The company posted operating EBT of 353 million euros ($398.82 million) for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, up from 221 million euros the previous year.

Fourth quarter earnings saw a slight dip, with Aurubis reporting a result of 85 million euros, down from 88 million euros last year.

For the full current 2021/22 fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1, 2021, the multimetal company forecasts an operating EBT of 320 to 380 million.

($1 = 0.8851 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

