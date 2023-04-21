Aurubis Q2 Preliminary Operating EBT Down; But Lifts FY Operating EBT Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aurubis reported preliminary operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 166 million euros in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022/23 compared to 168 million euros reported last year.

IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) were 132 million euros compared to 281 million euros last year.

The company increased its forecast for fiscal year 2022/23. It now anticipates an operating EBT to be between 450 million euros and 550 million euros. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between 400 million euros and 500 million euros.

The final results for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 will be released on May 11, 2023.

