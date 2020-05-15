Aurubis Q2 Operating Profit Before Tax Declines; Confirms Forecast

(RTTNews) - Aurubis Group (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported a second quarter IFRS loss from continuing operations of 38 million euros compared to profit of 94 million euros, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.84 euros compared to profit of 2.09 euros. Operating earnings before taxes was 60 million euros, down 5 percent. Operating earnings per share was 1.01 euros compared to 1.05 euros.

Second quarter revenue from continuing operations was 3.04 billion euros, up 11 percent from previous year. Operating revenues improved 8 percent to 3.30 billion euros.

First half operating earnings before taxes was 91 million euros compared to 103 million euros, prior year. Revenues rose to 6.01 billion euros from 5.66 billion euros.

The Group confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2019/20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.