Aurubis Q1 Profit Drops; But Sees FY Operating EBT At Upper End Of Forecast Range

(RTTNews) - German copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its first quarter net income dropped 81% to 57 million euros or 1.31 euros per share from 301 million euros or 6.89 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

On an operating basis, quarterly net income declined 22% to 99 million euros or 2.26 euros per share from 127 mil-lion euros or 2.91 euros per share in the prior year.

Quarterly operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) was 125 million euros, down from last year's164 million euros, due to the impact of inflation and increased energy prices.

Revenues for the first quarter declined 7% to 4.10 billion euros from 4.41 billion euros in the prior year.

The company now expects operating EBT for the fiscal year 2022/23 at the upper end of the forecast range of 400 million euros - 500 million euros.

