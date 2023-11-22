Aurubis Preliminary FY Operating EBT At Upper End Of Its Most Recent Forecast

(RTTNews) - Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported preliminary fiscal 2022/23 operating earnings before taxes or EBT of 349 million euros compared to 532 million euros, prior year. The result is at the upper end of the most recent forecast, the company said. Return on capital employed was 11.3% compared to 19.0%, prior year.

Aurubis said, compared to the previous year, its operating result was significantly influenced by the financial impact of the criminal activities directed against Aurubis, which were recognized in profit or loss in the past fiscal year.

The final 2022/23 results will be disclosed on December 20, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.