Aurubis posts Q1 profit slightly below forecast

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

February 06, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Louis van Boxel-Woolf and Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Europe's largest copper producer Aurubis NAFG.DE on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings slightly below expectations, hit by declining metal prices and higher legal costs following the theft of precious metals at its Hamburg site during the previous fiscal year.

Operating earnings before taxes fell 11% to 111 million euros ($119 million) in the first quarter through December, from 125 million euros a year earlier. That was slightly below a company-compiled consensus estimate of 115 million euros.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

