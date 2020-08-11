Aurubis optimistic on full year despite coronavirus crisis

Commodities

Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, on Tuesday confirmed its earnings forecast for its current financial year despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis and posted a rise in quarterly earnings.

Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of its 2019/20 financial year to end June 2020 rose 91% on the year to 42 million euros ($49.35 million) with copper concentrate (ore) processing at a high level, Aurubis said.

Aurubis repeated it expects full year group 2019/20 operating EBT of between 185 and 250 million euros.

"Aurubis remains cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year," it said.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

