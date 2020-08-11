Aurubis optimistic on full year despite coronavirus crisis
HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, on Tuesday confirmed its earnings forecast for its current financial year despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis and posted a rise in quarterly earnings.
Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of its 2019/20 financial year to end June 2020 rose 91% on the year to 42 million euros ($49.35 million) with copper concentrate (ore) processing at a high level, Aurubis said.
Aurubis repeated it expects full year group 2019/20 operating EBT of between 185 and 250 million euros.
"Aurubis remains cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year," it said.
($1 = 0.8511 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Michelle Martin)
((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-16 Republican senators back new payroll assistance to U.S. airlines -- letter
- Republican senators back extending $25 bln payroll aid for U.S. airlines; shares jump
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings
- Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection