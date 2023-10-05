Aurubis offers copper premium of $228/t to European customers in 2024 -letter

Adds detail

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis NAFG.DE will charge a premium of $228 a metric ton over the London Metal Exchange price for copper its sells to its European customers in 2024, the company said in a letter to customer seen by Reuters.

This is unchanged from 2023, which sources say reflects a weaker demand outlook for the metal used in the power and construction industries.

"For 2024 we see a pick-up in refined copper demand especially in the segments related to the green energy transition," Martin Sjöberg, head of commercial at Aurubis, which expects tight supplies in Europe, said separately.

"With our continuous and measurable efforts in all aspects of sustainability, we offer responsibly produced copper for the European economy.”

LME copper prices CMCU3, at about $7,885 per ton, have dropped more than 10% since Aug. 1.

