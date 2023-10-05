News & Insights

Aurubis offers copper premium of $228/t to European customers in 2024 -letter

October 05, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will offer calendar year 2024 copper premiums to its European customers of $228 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, the company said in a letter to customer seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.