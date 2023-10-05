Aurubis offers copper premium of $228/t to European customers in 2024 -letter

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will offer calendar year 2024 copper premiums to its European customers of $228 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, the company said in a letter to customer seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.