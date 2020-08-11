Aurubis in advanced talks to sell flat rolled copper division

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper producer, is making progress in its talks to sell its flat rolled products (FRP) division despite the coronavirus crisis, the company said on Tuesday.

Aurubis said in December it hoped to sell the division in 2020. The company sees its FRP unit as non-core.

"Aurubis is in advanced negotiations for the sale of segment FRP," the company said in its quarterly report.

An Aurubis spokesman said no further details could be given.

European Union competition authorities in February last year blocked a plan by Aurubis to sell the division to German copper products producer Wieland, arguing that the deal could have pushed up prices for consumers.

The division generated revenues of about 822 million euros ($964.70 million) and produced 138,000 tonnes of products in the first nine months of the company’s current 2019/20 financial year, Aurubis said on Tuesday.

Its customers include the construction industry and the automotive, electronics and telecommunications sectors.

($1 = 0.8521 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

