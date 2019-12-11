Aurubis hopes to sell flat rolled products division in 2020 -CEO

Michael Hogan Reuters
Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper producer, is continuing talks to sell its flat rolled products (FRP) division and hopes to agree a deal in 2020, CEO Roland Harings said on Wednesday.

Talks are being held with potential buyers for the division in Germany and abroad, Harings said on the sidelines of a press conference about the group’s annual results.

The potential purchases are industrial companies and not financial investors, he said.

European Union competition authorities had in February blocked a plan by Aurubis to sell the division to German copper products producer Wieland.

