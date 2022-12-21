Aurubis FY22 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Warns On FY23 Operating EBT

(RTTNews) - German copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 consolidated net income attributable to shareholders grew to 714.67 million euros from last year's 612.80 million euros.

Earnings per share were 16.37 euros, higher than 14.03 euros a year ago.

IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT grew to 935.26 million euros from prior year's 825.30 million euros.

The multimetal producer generated 532 million euros of operating earnings before taxes overall, 40 percent above the previous year's 381 million euros.

Operating ROCE (return on capital employed) increased to 19 percent from previous year's 16.6 percent.

Revenues for the year grew to 18.52 billion euros from 16.30 billion euros a year ago.

Aurubis said it closed fiscal year with the best result in the company's history. Higher metal and sulfuric acid prices and strong demand for copper products more than make up for significantly increased energy costs.

Further, the Supervisory and Executive Boards will propose a further increase in the dividend per share to 1.80 euros from last year's 1.60 euros, the highest dividend since the company's IPO, at the Annual General Meeting on February 16, 2023.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, despite inflation and energy price rises, the company said operating EBT is expected to reach a similar level to the previous year, expecting between 400 million euros and 500 million euros. The company anticipates an operating ROCE of between 11 and 15 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.