Aurubis confirms profit fall on metals theft, upbeat on new year

Adds detail, CEO comment, market outlook

HAMBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, on Wednesday confirmed a sharp 34% fall in annual earnings after major metal theft but remained upbeat for the new year.

Aurubis confirmed operating earnings before taxes (EBT) for its 2022/23 fiscal year ended September of 349 million euros ($382.61 million), down from 532 million last year. Fourth-quarter operating EBT swung to a loss of 57 million euros from a profit of 106 million a year earlier.

The company had made a partial advance release of results in November, warning large-scale theft would cause a fall.

Aurubis saw around 500 million euros wiped off its market value in September, after saying that a criminal gang had stolen major volumes of its precious metal. Five people have been charged with theft-related offences.

The company said for 2023/24, it anticipates operating EBT of between 380 million euros and 480 million euros as its overall financial performance will remain "robust".

"Good operating performance coupled with high market demand for our products are clear proof of Aurubis' potential," said CEO Roland Harings.

The company was working at full speed on investigating the criminal activities directed against it, he added.

"We've significantly increased the level of security so that we can rule out similar cases on this scale in the future with a high degree of probability."

Aurubis forecast a good fundamental new year performance, with firm demand and slightly higher throughput at its primary metal smelter sites.

"We expect demand for the metals Aurubis produces to remain strong overall," the company said. "In particular, we expect strong demand for our wire rod to continue."

It said it anticipated good refining fees, called copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), which are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Linda Pasquini and Rashmi Aich)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.