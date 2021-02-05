Aurubis confirms improved earnings outlook despite virus crisis

Adds detail, comment

HAMBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, confirmed an optimistic earnings forecast for its new financial year on Friday, with expectations copper prices will be high despite the economic damage from COVID-19.

Stronger product demand is also expected, especially from the automotive industry, the company said.

Aurubis expects operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) of between 270 million euros and 330 million euros ($322.9 million and $394.6 million) for its current 2020/21 fiscal year starting on Oct. 1m 2020.

This was up from its earlier forecast of full year 2020/21 operating EBT of between 210 million and 270 million euros.

Aurubis also posted operating EBT of 82 million euros in the first quarter of 2020/21, up from 31 million euros a year earlier. The company had made an advance release of its results on Jan. 21.

"The impacts of the pandemic on our results are still minimal despite the existing restrictions on our daily work," said CEO Roland Harings. "The market environment has improved significantly in the last few months."

A major factor in the increased earnings outlook is higher refining fees for recycling materials such as copper scrap and continued high metal prices.

Aurubis said it expects metal prices "to remain at their current high level as the fiscal year continues."

London Metal Exchange copper hit near eight-year highs in January.

"Demand for wire rod and shapes is rising," Aurubis said. "A clear market recovery is evident for flat rolled products as well, owing to rising incoming orders from the automotive sector in particular."

The company said it expects good supplies of scrap metal and copper concentrates (ore) in the new financial year while smelter availability will be better than last year.

"In different South American countries, new mining projects or mine expansions are starting production," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

