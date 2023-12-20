Aurubis CEO says he expects strong copper market to continue in 2024

HAMBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A strong copper market with firm demand for copper products is expected to continue in 2024, the CEO of Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday.

Demand was underpinned by the moves towards renewable energy and other trends, Roland Harings said during a press conference about the company’s full year results.

Aurubis on Wednesday confirmed a sharp 34% fall in annual earnings after a major metal theft, but remained upbeat for the new year.

Despite the disruption caused by the theft, Aurubis “remains on the ambitious course” it planned with a range of investment projects, Harings said.

Higher demand is expected for copper products including rod. A good supply of copper concentrate (ore) is expected because of new mining projects and mine expansion, he said.

The company also expects a stable supply of old metal for recycling.

Aurubis saw around 500 million euros wiped off its market value in September after saying that a criminal gang had stolen large volumes of its precious metal. Five people have been charged with theft-related offences.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Andrew Heavens)

