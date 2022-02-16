Aurubis CEO remains upbeat on new year as metals demand, prices seen high

HAMBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The CEO of Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, remains optimistic for an increase in earnings in the company’s new 2021/22 financial year as strong demand and high prices for copper and other metals continues to be expected, he said in an advance release of a speech to shareholders on Wednesday.

Aurubis also has medium-term plans to invest around 200 million euros to expand recycling of car batteries as the number of electric cars is expected to increase sharply in coming years, Roland Harings said in the text of a speech to be delivered to the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Aurubis had on Feb. 7 confirmed an 85% rise in quarterly profits and reiterated increased full-year earnings estimates as high metal prices and strong output boosted results.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

