Aurubis (BIT:1AUR) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 151.86

The average one-year price target for Aurubis (BIT:1AUR) has been revised to €151.86 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of €131.93 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €100.05 to a high of €210.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.30% from the latest reported closing price of €171.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurubis. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 34.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AUR is 0.21%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.18% to 3,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 652K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 36.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AUR by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AUR by 9.02% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 389K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 273K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AUR by 0.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AUR by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.