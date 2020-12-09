Markets

Aurubis AG Q4 Operating EBIT Rises; Revenue Up 10% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported fourth quarter net income of 77 million euros compared to 89 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.73 euros compared to 2.01 euros. Operating EBIT was 84 million euros, up 11 percent. Operating earnings per share was 1.43 euros compared to 0.98 euros. Fourth quarter revenue was 3.53 billion euros, up 10 percent from prior year.

For the current fiscal year 2020/21, Aurubis forecasts an operating EBT in a range of 210 million euros and 270 million euros.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will recommend the payout of a dividend of 1.30 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on February 11, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular