Aurubis AG Q4 Operating EBIT Rises; Revenue Up 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported fourth quarter net income of 77 million euros compared to 89 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.73 euros compared to 2.01 euros. Operating EBIT was 84 million euros, up 11 percent. Operating earnings per share was 1.43 euros compared to 0.98 euros. Fourth quarter revenue was 3.53 billion euros, up 10 percent from prior year.

For the current fiscal year 2020/21, Aurubis forecasts an operating EBT in a range of 210 million euros and 270 million euros.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will recommend the payout of a dividend of 1.30 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on February 11, 2021.

