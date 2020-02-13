Aurubis AG Q1 Operating Profit Declines; Revenue Up 4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported first-quarter IFRS net income from continuing operations of 70 million euros or 1.55 euros per share compared to 9 million euros or 0.19 euros, prior year. On an operating basis, net income was 24 million euros or 0.54 euros per share compared to 30 million euros or 0.67 euros per share. Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) was at 31 million euros, compared to 40 million euros, prior year. The company noted that its EBT was significantly influenced by a planned maintenance shutdown at the Hamburg plant.

First-quarter revenues were 2.71 billion euros compared to 2.61 billion euros, last year. The company said the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher precious metal prices.

Aurubis AG Executive Board Chairman Roland Harings said: "Even with the challenging conditions on our markets at the moment, we can confirm our forecast for the fiscal year."

