Aurubis achieves annual earnings forecast, upbeat on new year

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, on Wednesday said it was optimistic on earnings for its new financial year despite the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had come through the crisis well and reported operating earnings before taxes of 221 million euros ($268 million) for its 2019/20 financial year, up 15% on the year and achieving its forecast of 185 million to 250 million euros.

For the 2020/21 financial year, which started in October, it forecast operating earnings before taxes "in a slightly higher target range" between 210 million and 270 million euros.

"Supported by industry forecasts and current demand on the markets, Aurubis expects global copper demand to increase again in 2021 following the temporary decline in 2020," it said.

Earnings were positively influenced by significantly higher refining charges for copper scrap and other recycling materials, higher metal gains accompanied by increased precious metal prices, and a higher concentrate throughput.

Full-year net profit after tax rose 21% to 167 million euros. The company proposed a 2019/20 dividend of 1.30 euros per share against the previous year's 1.25 euros.

The throughput of recycling materials increased substantially, due in part to the inclusion of the newly acquired Belgian/Spanish recycling company Metallo, it said.

"The integration of Metallo is going completely according to plan," said Aurubis Chief Executive Officer Roland Harings, adding that the company was confident of exceeding the targeted synergy potential of 10 million to 15 million euros in the next three years.

Aurubis said it had suffered "no production limitations so far" from COVID-19.

Aurubis pushes ahead with the planned sale of its flat rolled products (FRAP) division. European Union competition authorities had blocked a plan to sell it to Germany's Wetland in 2019.

"It is still our clear intention to sell FRAP, and we are in an advanced stage of negotiations. However, the process has been delayed by the coronaries crisis," Harings said.

