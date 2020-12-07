Aurora To Buy Uber's Self-driving Unit

(RTTNews) - Self-driving vehicle technology company Aurora agreed to buy Uber's self-driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group.

After the deal, Aurora will be worth $10 billion and Uber will hold 26% stake in the company, reports quoting Aurora CEO Chris Urmson as saying.

In addition, Aurora said it has partnered with Uber to connect its technology with ride-hailing platform.

According to Aurora, Advanced Technologies Group will strengthen and accelerate the first Aurora Driver applications for heavy-duty trucks while allowing Aurora to continue and accelerate its work on light-vehicle products.

Uber will also invest $400 million in Aurora and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join Aurora's board.

