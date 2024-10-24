Aurora Spine Reports Record Revenue Surge in Q3 2024

Aurora Spine (TSE:ASG) has released an update.

Aurora Spine Corporation has announced record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant 21% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. The company also reported its first quarter of positive net income, showcasing the success of its innovative spine technology products.

