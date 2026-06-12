Aurora Q4 Earnings Call Flags Reset Year as Canada Pressure Weighs

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto frame the year as proof that its medical-first model is working, even as management prepared investors for a more difficult fiscal 2027. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues, but the discussion centered more on margin mix, reimbursement pressure and international expansion than on the quarter itself.

Executive chairman and CEO Miguel Martin emphasized that Aurora is narrowing its focus on globally regulated medical cannabis markets, where he said that the company has stronger competitive positioning and better returns. That message carried through the prepared remarks and the analyst Q&A.

ACB Leans Harder Into Medical Cannabis

Martin said that fiscal 2026 validated Aurora’s strategy of building around medical cannabis in Canada, Germany, Australia and Poland, with 55% of annual net revenues generated outside Canada. He described medical cannabis as the company’s most durable and attractive segment and said that its GMP-certified infrastructure gives it a meaningful edge in regulated export markets.

That strategic emphasis showed up in the numbers. Annual net revenues rose 11% to $320.6 million, while global medical cannabis net revenues reached a record $288.6 million, up 18% year over year. Fiscal fourth-quarter net revenues increased 10% to $84.8 million, and medical cannabis revenues climbed 14% to $77.1 million.

ACB also reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share, compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $0.07 per share, resulting in an earnings surprise of 200%. Revenues of $65.1 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.3 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aurora Cannabis Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Quote

Aurora Faces Canada Reimbursement Reset

The most important forward-looking issue on the call was not demand, but pricing. Martin said that a change in Canada’s federal reimbursement program took effect on April 1 and cut the reimbursed rate on covered products by about 30%, creating an immediate hit to the top line in that part of the business.

Aurora expects the fiscal 2027 adjusted gross margin in the mid- to high-50% range, below the 64% achieved in fiscal 2026 and the 60% posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. CFO Simona King said that lower reimbursed pricing in Canadian medical is expected to pressure revenues and adjusted gross profit this year.

Management did not describe a demand collapse. In response to a ROTH Capital Partners question, Martin said that patient behavior has not changed materially so far, with no major shift in product format or price point yet visible.

ACB Reallocates Capital Toward Higher-Margin Markets

Aurora’s answer to that Canadian headwind is portfolio reshaping. Martin said that the company is exiting lower-margin Canadian consumer cannabis markets by the end of September and has already divested its controlling stake in plant propagation business Bevo. King said that those moves should free resources for global medical cannabis, which management sees as its highest-return opportunity.

The company also closed the acquisition of Safari Flower Company in April for $26.5 million. Management said that the EU-GMP-certified facility adds critical production capacity for international flower markets and should contribute to adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2027, with larger benefits beyond that.

That mix shift is already visible in the quarter. Consumer cannabis revenues fell to $3.6 million from $8.2 million a year earlier as Aurora deliberately redirected flower toward medical channels.

Aurora Sees Germany as Main Growth Engine

Germany remained the centerpiece of the international discussion. Martin said that Germany was the biggest contributor to international growth in fiscal 2026, supported by stronger execution, a broader product mix and Aurora’s reputation with wholesalers, distributors and pharmacists. He has also added that the company still holds its leading position because most of its business sits in the core and premium segments, wherein price pressure has been less intense than in value products.

Management is backing that view with capacity investment. Martin said that Aurora’s Leuna facility expansion in Germany is expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2027 and should double annual flower output there. Safari adds supply from Canada into EU-GMP channels.

In Q&A, Martin told analysts from TD Cowen and Canaccord Genuity that Germany’s regulatory and quality standards remain a barrier to entry. He argued that Aurora’s genetics, consistency, disease resistance and GMP experience create a moat that should matter more as standards tighten.

ACB Stays Watchful on the U.S.

The call also brought a measured update on the United States. Martin said that Aurora is encouraged by U.S. cannabis rescheduling developments and is re-evaluating its strategy, but he stressed that the company has nothing definitive to announce yet.

In response to an ATB Cormark question, Martin outlined three possible areas of opportunity: research partnerships, medical-focused commercial partnerships and eventual import-export openings if federal rules evolve that way. He was more explicit in Q&A than in prepared remarks, but still careful not to commit capital or timing.

The tone suggested interest without near-term dependence. Management presented the United States as an optional upside, while keeping the core operating plan centered on Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Aurora Enters FY27 in Investment Mode

King said that fiscal 2027 would be a reset year. Total net revenues are expected to decline and track more closely with fiscal 2025 cannabis revenues, while adjusted EBITDA is also expected to come in below fiscal 2026 as Canadian reimbursement pressure outweighs near-term international gains.

Still, management’s posture was not defensive. Martin repeatedly framed the coming year as a period of targeted investment in sales initiatives, EU-GMP capacity and product innovation to support the next phase of international growth.

What Zacks Signals Are Saying

ACB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, the above-mentioned rank points to a more balanced near-term outlook than a bullish one, while the B grades in Value, Momentum and VGM indicate some supportive characteristics relative to peers.

The Style Scores document says the strongest setups tend to come from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores, while Rank #3 stocks can still be held, with the same grade hierarchy applying. That leaves ACB in the middle ground after the quarter, with favorable style marks in some areas but a rank that can still change as earnings estimate revisions adjust following the latest results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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