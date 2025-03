Aurora Mobile's SendCloud Partners with SaleSmartly to Enhance Email Marketing Solutions

Aurora Mobile's subsidiary SendCloud partners with SaleSmartly to enhance email marketing efficiency and performance globally.

Aurora Mobile Limited has announced a strategic partnership between its subsidiary SendCloud and omni-channel customer communication platform SaleSmartly, which has lasted over three years. This collaboration has enabled SaleSmartly to efficiently send an average of 400,000 triggered notification emails per month through SendCloud, achieving a high delivery rate of 96%. The partnership enhances email marketing strategies and allows for seamless API integration, delivering advanced features such as real-time tracking and multi-dimensional analytics. Additionally, SendCloud supports EngageLab, another subsidiary of Aurora Mobile, by providing email solutions that enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. Overall, the partnership reflects Aurora Mobile's commitment to innovation and improving marketing performance for businesses worldwide.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile's subsidiary SendCloud has established a strategic partnership with SaleSmartly, enhancing its reputation and market positioning in the customer engagement technology sector.

The partnership has resulted in SendCloud processing an average of 400,000 triggered notification emails per month with a remarkable 96% delivery rate, indicating robust service reliability and effectiveness.

EngageLab, another subsidiary of Aurora Mobile, utilizes SendCloud's email technology to enhance its email marketing solutions, further expanding the company's offerings and potential market impact.

SendCloud's email capabilities support over 1 million messages every second across various channels, showcasing the company's operational scale and technical competency in the customer communication landscape.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership with SaleSmartly presents new opportunities, it also raises concerns about Aurora Mobile's dependency on a single customer for a significant portion of its business, which could pose risks if that partnership were to decline.

The press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement that acknowledges inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company may face challenges in achieving its stated business outlook and strategic plans.

There is no mention of any recent financial performance or metrics indicating solid growth, which may lead to skepticism regarding the overall health of Aurora Mobile's business operations.

FAQ

What partnership did Aurora Mobile announce?

Aurora Mobile announced a strategic partnership between its subsidiary SendCloud and SaleSmartly for enhanced email communication services.

How many emails does SaleSmartly send monthly through SendCloud?

SaleSmartly sends an average of 700,000 emails per month via the SendCloud Email API.

What is SendCloud's email delivery rate?

SendCloud boasts a remarkable email delivery rate of 96% for triggered notification emails.

How does EngageLab utilize SendCloud's services?

EngageLab leverages SendCloud’s email technology to provide comprehensive email marketing solutions to boost customer engagement.

What features enhance EngageLab's email services?

EngageLab ensures a 99.97% inbox placement rate and supports advanced features like real-time analytics and BIMI implementation.

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”), a trusted email solution provider, has recently established a strategic partnership with SaleSmartly, a leading omni-channel customer communication platform, for over three years.





SaleSmartly has leveraged SendCloud to send an average of 400,000 triggered notification emails per month, achieving a remarkable 96% delivery rate. Additionally, SaleSmartly's clients send an overall of 700,000 emails per month via the SendCloud Email API. This partnership has transformed email communication strategies, enabling SaleSmartly's business worldwide to achieve unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and performance in email campaigns and API integration.







Key Highlights of the Partnership Include:











Enhanced Email Campaigns:



Currently, SaleSmartly sends an average of



400,000 triggered notification emails per month



to users through SendCloud. With a



96% delivery rate



, these emails achieve an



open rate of over 20%



, making email one of the most important channels for customer engagement.



Currently, SaleSmartly sends an average of to users through SendCloud. With a , these emails achieve an , making email one of the most important channels for customer engagement.





Seamless API Integration:



As an omnichannel customer communication platform, SaleSmartly has integrated SendCloud's powerful API into its platform to provide email services to its clients. Beyond email sending, SendCloud's API supports real-time tracking and multi-dimensional analytics, helping clients optimize their email marketing campaigns.











This collaboration empowers SaleSmartly with advanced email marketing capabilities, driving higher engagement rates and improving overall marketing ROI.







SendCloud Powers EngageLab’s Email Solutions







In addition to its collaboration with SaleSmarly, SendCloud plays a pivotal role in supporting





EngageLab





, another subsidiary of Aurora Mobile, by providing its email infrastructure and expertise. EngageLab leverages SendCloud’s email technology to offer businesses a comprehensive suite of





email marketing solutions





designed to maximize customer engagement and conversion rates.







EngageLab



, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, that combines technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than



1 million messages every second



across various channels.





With SendCloud’s email technology at its core, EngageLab ensures a



99.97% inbox placement rate



, advanced sender certification, and cutting-edge features like



BIMI implementation



and



real-time analytics



.





For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit



www.engagelab.com



.







About SaleSmartly







SaleSmartly is a leading omnichannel customer communication platform, trusted by over 10,000 businesses globally. By integrating tools such as Live Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Line, Email, and WeChat, SaleSmartly enables businesses to optimize the entire customer journey from connection to conversion. For more information, please visit



https://www.salesmartly.com/en/



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com







For Media Inquiries:







Contact: marketing@engagelab.com | Website: www.engagelab.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fc678d4-f7f2-47af-8a86-f49fa7e8c331





