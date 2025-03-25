Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Launches AI-Enhanced Marketing Automation Solutions to Boost Customer Engagement

Aurora Mobile's EngageLab enhances marketing automation with AI, offering improved customer engagement and optimized strategies across multiple channels.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced the upgrade of its subsidiary EngageLab's Marketing Automation functions with AI-powered features designed to enhance customer engagement and marketing efficiency. Key updates include omnichannel marketing automation that connects with users across various platforms like AppPush, Email, and SMS, as well as a visual journey orchestration tool that simplifies the creation of personalized user experiences without coding. The upgrade also offers AI-driven insights for real-time analytics to optimize marketing strategies. EngageLab's solutions cater to various industries and include success stories showcasing significant conversion improvements. The company emphasizes its powerful messaging capabilities and global support in delivering tailored marketing solutions for businesses.

EngageLab's upgrade with AI-powered marketing automation capabilities positions Aurora Mobile as an innovative leader in the customer engagement technology space.

The introduction of features such as omnichannel marketing automation and real-time analytics enhances the effectiveness of marketing campaigns for businesses, potentially increasing customer retention and conversions.

Customer success stories highlighting significant increases in conversions and engagement rates demonstrate the tangible benefits and effectiveness of EngageLab's solutions.

The integration of GPTBots.ai for personalized content creation supports continuous engagement and may attract a broader range of enterprises looking for advanced marketing solutions.

The press release heavily emphasizes future-oriented AI-powered capabilities and features without detailing any current uptake or success metrics for these innovations, which may raise concerns regarding actual market impact.

The statement includes numerous forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially indicating a reliance on future developments rather than current successes.

The unspecified risks listed alongside the forward-looking statements, such as competition and market penetration challenges, may signal potential vulnerabilities in the company’s strategy.

What are the key features of EngageLab's upgraded Marketing Automation?

The key features include omnichannel marketing automation, visual journey orchestration, and AI-driven insights & optimization.

How can EngageLab improve customer onboarding?

EngageLab provides tailored journeys for new user onboarding, guiding them through core features for quick adoption.

What industries benefit from EngageLab's marketing solutions?

EngageLab's solutions cater to various industries, including e-commerce, gaming, and education.

What success stories highlight EngageLab's effectiveness?

Success stories include a B2C platform with a 30% conversion increase and a mobile game developer recovering 20% of churned players.

How does EngageLab ensure high delivery rates?

EngageLab utilizes five self-built messaging channels, enhancing reliability and messaging effectiveness.

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary



EngageLab



, a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, has upgraded its



Marketing Automation (MA) functions



with AI-powered capabilities, further empowering businesses to achieve exceptional results.







Revolutionizing Marketing with Key Features











Omnichannel Marketing Automation



: Seamlessly connect with customers across AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp to maximize engagement and conversions.



















: Seamlessly connect with customers across AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp to maximize engagement and conversions.





Visual Journey Orchestration



: A drag-and-drop builder with pre-designed templates enables marketers to create personalized user journeys without coding, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency.



















: A drag-and-drop builder with pre-designed templates enables marketers to create personalized user journeys without coding, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency.





AI-Driven Insights & Optimization



: Real-time analytics track user behavior, participation rates, and revenue conversions, allowing businesses to optimize strategies for maximum ROI.





















Tailored Journey Orchestration for Diverse Scenarios







EngageLab’s upgraded functions are designed to cater to various industries and use cases, including:







New User Onboarding: Guide users through core features for quick adoption.



New User Onboarding: Guide users through core features for quick adoption.



Trial & Upgrade: Send reminders or exclusive offers to encourage payments.



Trial & Upgrade: Send reminders or exclusive offers to encourage payments.



Re-engagement: Reactivate inactive users with personalized incentives.



Re-engagement: Reactivate inactive users with personalized incentives.



Targeted Campaigns: Leverage interaction data to deliver precise holiday deals or event teasers.

















Customer Success Stories







E-commerce: A B2C platform achieved a 30% increase in conversions and significantly higher repurchase rates using personalized campaigns.





Gaming: A mobile game developer boosted click-through rates by 45% and recovered 20% of churned players with behavior-triggered notifications.





Education: An online curriculum designer saw a 40% increase in course completions with tailored reminders via Push and SMS.







Why Choose EngageLab?









Powerful Messaging Channels: Five self-built messaging channels ensure high delivery rates and reliability.



Powerful Messaging Channels: Five self-built messaging channels ensure high delivery rates and reliability.



AI-Powered Personalization: The integration of



GPTBots.ai



enables 24/7 personalized content creation and strategy optimization.



AI-Powered Personalization: The integration of GPTBots.ai enables 24/7 personalized content creation and strategy optimization.



Global Support: A professional technical team provides 1-to-1 services and customized solutions for enterprises worldwide.











Ready to transform your marketing strategy? Experience the power of EngageLab's AI-driven Marketing Automation functions today from here:



https://www.engagelab.com/accounts/signup









About EngageLab









EngageLab



, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses with multiple global nodes, delivering more than



1 million messages every second



across various channels.





For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit



www.engagelab.com



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com







For Media Inquiries:







Contact: marketing@engagelab.com | Website:



www.engagelab.com







