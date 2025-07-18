Aurora Mobile Partners with BHAF to Enhance Automotive Financial Services through JPush Technology

Aurora Mobile partners with BHAF to enhance automotive finance services using JPush's advanced push notification technology.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced its partnership with Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance Co., Ltd. (BHAF) to enhance financial services through its JPush push notification solution. This collaboration reflects BHAF's digital transformation efforts, aimed at creating a mobile financial service platform that integrates various core functions. JPush offers robust message delivery across multiple operating systems and is equipped with high-reliability channels for real-time communications, ensuring timely delivery of important financial notifications. It also features enhanced security measures and compliance with industry regulations, which helps improve customer service and operational efficiency. The partnership aims to foster business model innovation and enhance customer satisfaction, with plans to explore advanced digital applications and strengthen BHAF’s digital infrastructure in the future.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile's partnership with Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance Co., Ltd. (BHAF) highlights the efficacy of its JPush push notification solution, which enhances communication and customer service in the automotive finance sector.

The integration of JPush into BHAF's mobile platform is designed to improve operational efficiency, enabling timely delivery of vital financial information and fostering better customer experiences.

The dual assurance of precision targeting and compliance-level security in JPush enhances customer privacy, ensuring BHAF meets stringent regulatory requirements in the financial industry, which can strengthen client trust and retain customers.

The announcement indicates a commitment to continuous innovation and expansion of digital applications in partnership with BHAF, positioning Aurora Mobile as a leader in providing advanced customer engagement and marketing technology solutions in a rapidly evolving market.

Potential Negatives

Press release does not provide specific financial metrics or performance indicators tied to the partnership with BHAF, which could lead to questions about the tangible benefits of the collaboration.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future growth and performance stability.

Absence of detailed information about the competitive landscape and how JPush differentiates itself from other similar services in the market might lead to skepticism about its market position.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Aurora Mobile and BHAF about?

Aurora Mobile's push notification solution, JPush, has partnered with BHAF to enhance their mobile financial services through efficient message delivery.

How does JPush improve customer experience for BHAF?

JPush enables timely and stable delivery of financial messages, improving transparency and communication for BHAF's customers and employees.

What technologies does JPush support?

JPush supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and integrates with services like APNs and FCM.

How does JPush ensure message delivery security?

JPush provides strict data encryption and storage, complying with financial industry regulations to protect customer privacy and business data.

What future developments are planned between Aurora Mobile and BHAF?

The two companies aim to explore advanced digital applications, including intelligent risk control and personalized marketing services.

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its push notification solution, JPush, has partnered with Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance Co., Ltd. (“BHAF”) to empower the automotive finance provider with JPush’s efficient message delivery and secure communication services.





Driven by the digital transformation sweeping the financial sector, BHAF is embracing change and striving to build an intelligent, mobile financial service system. To enhance customer service efficiency and employee collaboration, BHAF has launched a dedicated mobile platform that integrates core functions, such as financial services, customer support, risk management, and internal operations. Powered by advanced technology, JPush has played a key role in providing robust support for this platform.









Seamless full coverage to ensure uninterrupted service







JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web. It is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS, NIO Phone. This ensures that BHAF's customers and employees can receive critical messages in a timely and stable manner on various devices, enabling the seamless delivery of financial services.











High-concurrency, financial-grade channels for guaranteed message delivery







JPush has established multiple high-reliability, high-concurrency message delivery channels. By leveraging its intelligent channel optimization and keep-alive technologies, JPush ensures the instant and accurate delivery of time-sensitive financial messages such as loan progress updates, repayment reminders, pending approvals, and risk alerts. This helps BHAF avoid delays or message loss that could negatively affect customer experience or internal decision-making.











Dual assurance of precision targeting and compliance-level security







JPush supports customized labeling and aliases based on user profiles and business scenarios. This enables refined push notifications, such as loan product recommendations, repayment reminders, and employee task alerts. These capabilities significantly enhance information delivery efficiency and user experience. Furthermore, JPush has passed the security evaluation by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and is connected to the national SDK management service platform. Its strict data encryption and storage mechanisms provide BHAF with dual-layer protection for customer privacy and business data, fully complying with the stringent regulatory requirements of the financial industry.











A financial-grade mobile service hub featuring high efficiency, precision, and security has been established through the deep integration of JPush and BHAF’s mobile platform. Internally, employee approval processes have been accelerated and collaboration efficiency significantly improved. Externally, customers benefit from greater transparency in loan processing and timely repayment reminders, resulting in a fully upgraded service experience. These improvements optimize operations, lower service costs, and foster business model innovation while enhancing customer satisfaction through technology.





Looking ahead, Aurora Mobile will continue to deepen its strategic partnership with BHAF. Leveraging its industry-leading push notification and financial technology solutions, the two parties will jointly explore cutting-edge digital applications, including intelligent risk control, precision marketing, and personalized services. These efforts will help strengthen BHAF’s digital foundation and provide sustained intelligent momentum for its high-quality business growth.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



