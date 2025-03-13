News & Insights

Aurora Mobile Limited Reports Strong Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with 20% Revenue Growth

March 13, 2025 — 03:40 am EDT

Aurora Mobile Limited reports Q4 revenue growth of 20% and highlights ongoing commitment to AI integration and enterprise solutions.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a 20% increase in Q4 revenue year-over-year, totaling RMB 93.2 million, driven by growth in all business lines, especially in its Developer Subscription Services. Full-year revenue rose by 9%, reaching RMB 316.2 million, with notable improvements in both adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, which turned positive for the year. CEO Weidong Luo emphasized the company's "AI First" strategy, integrating AI into the business and enhancing services like email editing and data analytics. CFO Shan-Nen Bong highlighted continued growth in subscriber services and a healthy cash inflow. Looking ahead, the company forecasts Q1 2025 revenue growth of 15% to 20%.

Potential Positives

  • Achieved a 20% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, totaling RMB93.2 million, indicating strong demand across all business lines.
  • Core Developer Subscription Services reached record quarterly revenue of RMB54.7 million, showcasing successful product offerings.
  • EngageLab experienced exceptional growth with 200% year-over-year revenue increase, reflecting effective customer engagement strategies.
  • Reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 and the sixth consecutive quarter, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability trends.

Potential Negatives

  • Cost of revenues increased by 51% year-over-year in Q4 2024, outpacing revenue growth, which may indicate rising operational inefficiencies.
  • Despite recording a net loss of RMB0.7 million in Q4 2024, the adjusted net income was merely RMB0.1 million, suggesting limited profitability despite an increase in revenue.
  • For the fiscal year 2024, the revenue growth of only 9% year-over-year might raise concerns about the company’s overall growth trajectory compared to industry standards.

FAQ

What are Aurora Mobile's fourth quarter financial highlights?

Aurora Mobile reported a 20% revenue growth, reaching RMB93.2 million, and achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024.

How does Aurora Mobile integrate AI into its products?

The company employs AI capabilities for email editing, push notifications, and data analytics to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

What is the significance of GPTBots.ai for Aurora Mobile?

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform supporting clients’ transformations to an "AI First" strategy, contributing to significant subscription revenue growth.

What are the expected revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Aurora Mobile anticipates Q1 2025 revenues to be between RMB74.0 million and RMB77.5 million, indicating a 15% to 20% increase year-over-year.

How does Aurora Mobile approach non-GAAP financial measures?

The company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA to provide insights into its operating performance beyond GAAP metrics.

$JG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $JG stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Aurora Mobile remains committed to our "AI First" strategy and views AI as the most critical business driver for the future.




  • We are not only deeply integrating AI into the workflows of various departments but also using it as a KPI in the Balanced Scorecard (BSC) assessments for both the company and each employee. This ensures that technology implementation is closely aligned with performance results.


  • Our core products are fully integrated with advanced AI capabilities that enable various applications such as email editing, push notification copywriting, and data analytics. These AI-driven enhancements enable our customers to drive business innovations and improve operational efficiency.


  • Over the past two years, we have continuously invested in the development of GPTBots.ai, an enterprise-level AI agent platform. By seamlessly embedding native AI agent technology into workflows, we are helping companies accelerate their transformation to an "AI First" strategy. Over the past few quarters, we have seen rapid growth in subscription revenue for GPTBots.ai.





The new era of industrial revolution is just beginning. The enterprise application of AI is still in its early stage, and we remain committed to increasing our investments in enterprise AI. We believe that our vast enterprise customer base, diverse business scenarios, and rich data resources will be invaluable assets in this AI era.”



Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We have had an incredible Q4 to close out the perfect financial year 2024. In this quarter, we achieved the following key milestones:



1. Group’s Q4 revenue recorded a tremendous growth of 20% compared with Q4’2023; fueled by growth in all business lines.





2. Core Developer Subscription Services revenue recorded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth, achieving the highest quarterly revenue in history of RMB54.7 million.





3. Our EngageLab business continues its great growth momentum with a whopping 200% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year and RMB10 million increase in new signed contract value between the quarters.





4. Positive adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024; while recording the 6th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.





5. Brought in net operating cash inflow of RMB19.5 million in Q4’2024.



Net Dollar Retention Rate stood at 95% for our core Developer Subscription business for the trailing 12 months period ended December 31, 2024”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights





  • Revenues

    were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year.



  • Cost of revenues

    was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year.



  • Gross profit

    was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year.



  • Total operating expenses

    were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% year-over-year.



  • Net loss

    was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB16.7 million for the same quarter last year.



  • Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

    was RMB1.1 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB17.2 million for the same quarter last year.



  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

    was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.



  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

    was at positive RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a positive RMB0.1 million for the same quarter last year.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% from RMB77.4 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 28% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 1% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.




Cost of revenues

was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% from RMB24.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB8.1 million increase in media cost and a RMB2.9 million increase in technical service cost.




Gross profit

was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% from RMB53.3 million in the same quarter of last year.




Total operating expenses

were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% from RMB61.2 million in the same quarter of last year.





  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB27.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.8 million decrease in personnel costs.



  • Sales and marketing expenses

    were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 11% from RMB22.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.2 million increase in personnel costs.



  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million), a decrease of 6% from RMB12.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.1 million decrease in personnel costs.






Loss from operations

was RMB0.2 million (US$31 thousand), compared with RMB7.7 million in the same quarter of last year.




Net Loss

was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with RMB16.7 million in the same quarter of last year.




Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter of last year.




Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

was at positive RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) compared with a positive RMB0.1 million for the same quarter of last year.



The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB119.5 million (US$16.4 million) as of December 31, 2024 compared with RMB115.0 million as of December 31, 2023.




Fiscal year 2024 Financial Highlights





  • Revenues

    were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% year-over-year.



  • Cost of revenues

    was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% year-over-year.



  • Gross profit

    was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.



  • Total operating expenses

    were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year.



  • Net loss

    was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB62.7 million in 2023.



  • Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

    was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB62.1 million in 2023.



  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

    was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB18.9 million adjusted net loss in 2023.



  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

    was at positive RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million), compared with a negative RMB7.4 million in 2023.




Fiscal year 2024 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% from RMB290.2 million in 2023, attributable to a 12% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 1% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.




Cost of revenues

was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% from RMB90.9 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to a RMB3.4 million increase in short message cost, a RMB7.7 million increase in technical service cost, a RMB1.3 million increase in media cost, and a RMB1.7 million increase in cloud cost.




Gross profit

was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% from RMB199.3 million in 2023.




Total operating expenses

were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB250.2 million in last year.





  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB94.8 million (US$13.0 million), a decrease of 22% from RMB121.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB15.5 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB8.5 million decrease in bandwidth cost, a RMB3.9 million decrease in technical service expense, and a RMB4.9 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.1 million increase in cloud cost.



  • Sales and marketing expenses

    were RMB84.9 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 3% from RMB82.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in personnel costs, and a RMB1.7 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses. The impact is partially offset by a RMB0.4 million decrease in depreciation expense.



  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million), a decrease of 0.4% from RMB45.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB7.3 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB1.1 million decrease in amortization expense. The impact is partially offset by a one-time RMB7.6 million gain on disposal of property and equipment in 2023.






Loss from operations

was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB40.5 million in 2023.




Net Loss

was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB62.7 million in 2023.




Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB18.9 million in 2023.




Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

was at positive RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million) compared with a negative RMB7.4 million in 2023.




Business Outlook



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB74.0 million and RMB77.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15% to 20%.



The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.




Update on Share Repurchase



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of 278,857 ADS, of which 33,219 ADSs, or around US$233.8 thousand were repurchased during the fourth quarter in 2024. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.




Conference Call



The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).



All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment and impairment of long-term investments. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax (benefits)/expenses, share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment and impairment of long-term investments.



The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.



The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.



The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.



The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.




Net Dollar Retention Rate



Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.




Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.




About Aurora Mobile Limited



Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.



Footnote:



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$


















Revenues

77,410


79,052


93,153


12,762


290,232


316,170


43,315



Cost of revenues

(24,129
)

(25,846
)

(36,468
)

(4,996
)

(90,946
)

(107,136
)

(14,678
)


Gross profit

53,281


53,206


56,685


7,766


199,286


209,034


28,637



Operating expenses















Research and development

(27,085
)

(24,157
)

(24,326
)

(3,333
)

(121,806
)

(94,816
)

(12,990
)

Sales and marketing

(22,056
)

(22,448
)

(24,583
)

(3,368
)

(82,705
)

(84,900
)

(11,631
)

General and administrative

(12,071
)

(10,447
)

(11,392
)

(1,561
)

(45,653
)

(45,448
)

(6,226
)


Total operating expenses

(61,212
)

(57,052
)

(60,301
)

(8,262
)

(250,164
)

(225,164
)

(30,847
)

Other operating income

(1)

182


202


3,393


465


10,361


6,229


853



Loss from operations

(7,749
)

(3,644
)

(223
)

(31
)

(40,517
)

(9,901
)

(1,357
)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

49


195


(62
)

(8
)

(18
)

122


17


Interest income

247


211


288


39


1,200


2,881


395


Interest expenses

(158
)

(42
)

(42
)

(6
)

(808
)

(132
)

(18
)

Share of loss from equity method investment

(450
)

-


-


-


(450
)

-


-


Other (loss)/income

(10,025
)

1,048


(805
)

(110
)

(23,991
)

238


33


Gains from fair value change

6


50


45


6


30


133


18



Loss before income taxes

(18,080
)

(2,182
)

(799
)

(110
)

(64,554
)

(6,659
)

(912
)

Income tax benefits/(expenses)

1,380


24


105


14


1,886


(110
)

(15
)


Net loss

(16,700
)

(2,158
)

(694
)

(96
)

(62,668
)

(6,769
)

(927
)

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

545


423


372


51


(570
)

277


38



Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders


(17,245

)


(2,581

)


(1,066

)


(147

)


(62,098

)


(7,046

)


(965

)


Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:















Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted

(0.22
)

(0.03
)

(0.01
)

(0.00
)

(0.78
)

(0.09
)

(0.01
)


Shares used in net loss per share computation:















Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted

62,318,904


62,717,083


63,200,100


63,200,100


62,688,838


62,802,678


62,802,678


Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted

17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189



Other comprehensive (loss)/income















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(721
)

(826
)

1,357


186


919


817


112



Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

(721
)

(826
)

1,357


186


919


817


112



Total comprehensive (loss)/income


(17,421

)


(2,984

)


663



90



(61,749

)


(5,952

)


(815

)

Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

545


423


372


51


(570
)

277


38



Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders


(17,966

)


(3,407

)


291



39



(61,179

)


(6,229

)


(853

)

































(1) Beginning on January 1, 2024 we classified the government grants that are operating in nature as other operating income. Comparative figures were reclassified to conform to this presentation.






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))











As of



12/31/2023

12/31/2024



RMB

RMB

US$


ASSETS








Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

114,521


119,171


16,326


Restricted cash

486


376


52


Accounts receivable

34,344


50,804


6,960


Prepayments and other current assets

20,225


14,264


1,954



Total current assets


169,576



184,615



25,292



Non-current assets:







Long-term investments

112,912


113,506


15,550


Property and equipment, net

1,433


4,573


626


Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,081


17,146


2,349


Intangible assets, net

17,941


13,767


1,886


Goodwill

37,785


37,785


5,177


Deferred tax assets

1,072


131


18


Other non-current assets

5,387


6,510


894



Total non-current assets


180,611



193,418



26,500



Total assets


350,187



378,033



51,792



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY








Current liabilities:







Short-term loan

-


3,000


411


Accounts payable

21,073


32,691


4,479


Deferred revenue and customer deposits

141,518


147,111


20,154


Operating lease liabilities

4,007


4,461


611


Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

74,682


74,370


10,189



Total current liabilities


241,280



261,633



35,844



Non-current liabilities:







Operating lease liabilities

629


13,376


1,833


Deferred tax liabilities

3,994


3,059


419


Other non-current liabilities

563


567


78



Total non-current liabilities


5,186



17,002



2,330



Total liabilities


246,466



278,635



38,174



Shareholders’ equity:







Common shares

50


50


7


Treasury shares

(2,453
)

(1,674
)

(229
)

Additional paid-in capital

1,045,397


1,045,221


143,195


Accumulated deficit

(988,669
)

(995,715
)

(136,412
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

19,223


20,040


2,745



Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity


73,548



67,922



9,306


Noncontrolling interests

30,173


31,476


4,312



Total shareholders’ equity


103,721



99,398



13,618



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


350,187



378,033



51,792










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$


Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:














Net loss

(16,700
)

(2,158
)

(694
)

(96
)

(62,668
)

(6,769
)

(927
)

Add:















Share-based compensation

1,520


1,249


795


109


11,574


4,225


579


Reduction in force charges

3,480


-


-


-


5,838


-


-


Share of loss from equity method investment

450


-


-


-


450


-


-


Impairment of long-term investment

10,655


-


-


-


25,919


-


-


Adjusted net (loss)/income

(595
)

(909
)

101


13


(18,887
)

(2,544
)

(348
)


Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:















Net loss

(16,700
)

(2,158
)

(694
)

(96
)

(62,668
)

(6,769
)

(927
)

Add:















Income tax (benefits)/expenses

(1,380
)

(24
)

(105
)

(14
)

(1,886
)

110


15


Interest expenses

158


42


42


6


808


132


18


Depreciation of property and equipment

448


361


197


27


5,301


1,309


179


Amortization of intangible assets

1,509


1,112


1,052


144


6,223


4,648


637


Amortization of land use right

-


-


-


-


994


-


-


EBITDA

(15,965
)

(667
)

492


67


(51,228
)

(570
)

(78
)

Add:















Share-based compensation

1,520


1,249


795


109


11,574


4,225


579


Reduction in force charges

3,480


-


-


-


5,838


-


-


Share of loss from equity method investment

450


-


-


-


450


-


-


Impairment of long-term investment

10,655


-


-


-


25,919


-


-


Adjusted EBITDA

140


582


1,287


176


(7,447
)

3,655


501

























































































































































































































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$


















Developer Services


55,581


57,485


70,998


9,727


204,652


229,638


31,460

Subscription

48,830

51,651

54,687

7,492

173,523

196,813

26,963

Value-Added Services

6,751

5,834

16,311

2,235

31,129

32,825

4,497


Vertical Applications


21,829


21,567


22,155


3,035


85,580


86,532


11,855


Total Revenue


77,410


79,052


93,153


12,762


290,232


316,170


43,315

Gross Profits

53,281

53,206

56,685

7,766

199,286

209,034

28,637

Gross Margin

68.8%

67.3%

60.9%

60.9%

68.7%

66.1%

66.1%

























