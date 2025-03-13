Aurora Mobile Limited Reports Strong Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with 20% Revenue Growth

Aurora Mobile Limited reports Q4 revenue growth of 20% and highlights ongoing commitment to AI integration and enterprise solutions.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a 20% increase in Q4 revenue year-over-year, totaling RMB 93.2 million, driven by growth in all business lines, especially in its Developer Subscription Services. Full-year revenue rose by 9%, reaching RMB 316.2 million, with notable improvements in both adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, which turned positive for the year. CEO Weidong Luo emphasized the company's "AI First" strategy, integrating AI into the business and enhancing services like email editing and data analytics. CFO Shan-Nen Bong highlighted continued growth in subscriber services and a healthy cash inflow. Looking ahead, the company forecasts Q1 2025 revenue growth of 15% to 20%.

Achieved a 20% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, totaling RMB93.2 million, indicating strong demand across all business lines.

Core Developer Subscription Services reached record quarterly revenue of RMB54.7 million, showcasing successful product offerings.

EngageLab experienced exceptional growth with 200% year-over-year revenue increase, reflecting effective customer engagement strategies.

Reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 and the sixth consecutive quarter, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability trends.

Cost of revenues increased by 51% year-over-year in Q4 2024, outpacing revenue growth, which may indicate rising operational inefficiencies.

Despite recording a net loss of RMB0.7 million in Q4 2024, the adjusted net income was merely RMB0.1 million, suggesting limited profitability despite an increase in revenue.

For the fiscal year 2024, the revenue growth of only 9% year-over-year might raise concerns about the company’s overall growth trajectory compared to industry standards.

What are Aurora Mobile's fourth quarter financial highlights?

Aurora Mobile reported a 20% revenue growth, reaching RMB93.2 million, and achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024.

How does Aurora Mobile integrate AI into its products?

The company employs AI capabilities for email editing, push notifications, and data analytics to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

What is the significance of GPTBots.ai for Aurora Mobile?

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform supporting clients’ transformations to an "AI First" strategy, contributing to significant subscription revenue growth.

What are the expected revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Aurora Mobile anticipates Q1 2025 revenues to be between RMB74.0 million and RMB77.5 million, indicating a 15% to 20% increase year-over-year.

How does Aurora Mobile approach non-GAAP financial measures?

The company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA to provide insights into its operating performance beyond GAAP metrics.

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Aurora Mobile remains committed to our "AI First" strategy and views AI as the most critical business driver for the future.







We are not only deeply integrating AI into the workflows of various departments but also using it as a KPI in the Balanced Scorecard (BSC) assessments for both the company and each employee. This ensures that technology implementation is closely aligned with performance results.



Our core products are fully integrated with advanced AI capabilities that enable various applications such as email editing, push notification copywriting, and data analytics. These AI-driven enhancements enable our customers to drive business innovations and improve operational efficiency.



Over the past two years, we have continuously invested in the development of GPTBots.ai, an enterprise-level AI agent platform. By seamlessly embedding native AI agent technology into workflows, we are helping companies accelerate their transformation to an "AI First" strategy. Over the past few quarters, we have seen rapid growth in subscription revenue for GPTBots.ai.











The new era of industrial revolution is just beginning. The enterprise application of AI is still in its early stage, and we remain committed to increasing our investments in enterprise AI. We believe that our vast enterprise customer base, diverse business scenarios, and rich data resources will be invaluable assets in this AI era.”





Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We have had an incredible Q4 to close out the perfect financial year 2024. In this quarter, we achieved the following key milestones:





1. Group’s Q4 revenue recorded a tremendous growth of 20% compared with Q4’2023; fueled by growth in all business lines.









2. Core Developer Subscription Services revenue recorded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth, achieving the highest quarterly revenue in history of RMB54.7 million.









3. Our EngageLab business continues its great growth momentum with a whopping 200% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year and RMB10 million increase in new signed contract value between the quarters.









4. Positive adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024; while recording the 6th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.









5. Brought in net operating cash inflow of RMB19.5 million in Q4’2024.





Net Dollar Retention Rate stood at 95% for our core Developer Subscription business for the trailing 12 months period ended December 31, 2024”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights











Revenues



were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year.



were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year.





Cost of revenues



was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year.



was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year.





Gross profit



was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year.



was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year.





Total operating expenses



were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% year-over-year.



were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% year-over-year.





Net loss



was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB16.7 million for the same quarter last year.



was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB16.7 million for the same quarter last year.





Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders



was RMB1.1 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB17.2 million for the same quarter last year.



was RMB1.1 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB17.2 million for the same quarter last year.





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.



was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was at positive RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a positive RMB0.1 million for the same quarter last year.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% from RMB77.4 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 28% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 1% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.







Cost of revenues



was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% from RMB24.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB8.1 million increase in media cost and a RMB2.9 million increase in technical service cost.







Gross profit



was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% from RMB53.3 million in the same quarter of last year.







Total operating expenses



were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% from RMB61.2 million in the same quarter of last year.









Research and development expenses



were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB27.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.8 million decrease in personnel costs.



were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB27.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.8 million decrease in personnel costs.





Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 11% from RMB22.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.2 million increase in personnel costs.



were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 11% from RMB22.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.2 million increase in personnel costs.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million), a decrease of 6% from RMB12.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.1 million decrease in personnel costs.













Loss from operations



was RMB0.2 million (US$31 thousand), compared with RMB7.7 million in the same quarter of last year.







Net Loss



was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with RMB16.7 million in the same quarter of last year.







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter of last year.







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was at positive RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) compared with a positive RMB0.1 million for the same quarter of last year.





The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB119.5 million (US$16.4 million) as of December 31, 2024 compared with RMB115.0 million as of December 31, 2023.







Fiscal year 2024 Financial Highlights











Revenues



were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% year-over-year.



were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% year-over-year.





Cost of revenues



was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% year-over-year.



was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% year-over-year.





Gross profit



was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.



was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.





Total operating expenses



were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year.



were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year.





Net loss



was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB62.7 million in 2023.



was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB62.7 million in 2023.





Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders



was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB62.1 million in 2023.



was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB62.1 million in 2023.





Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB18.9 million adjusted net loss in 2023.



was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB18.9 million adjusted net loss in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was at positive RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million), compared with a negative RMB7.4 million in 2023.









Fiscal year 2024 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% from RMB290.2 million in 2023, attributable to a 12% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 1% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.







Cost of revenues



was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% from RMB90.9 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to a RMB3.4 million increase in short message cost, a RMB7.7 million increase in technical service cost, a RMB1.3 million increase in media cost, and a RMB1.7 million increase in cloud cost.







Gross profit



was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% from RMB199.3 million in 2023.







Total operating expenses



were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB250.2 million in last year.









Research and development expenses



were RMB94.8 million (US$13.0 million), a decrease of 22% from RMB121.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB15.5 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB8.5 million decrease in bandwidth cost, a RMB3.9 million decrease in technical service expense, and a RMB4.9 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.1 million increase in cloud cost.



were RMB94.8 million (US$13.0 million), a decrease of 22% from RMB121.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB15.5 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB8.5 million decrease in bandwidth cost, a RMB3.9 million decrease in technical service expense, and a RMB4.9 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.1 million increase in cloud cost.





Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB84.9 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 3% from RMB82.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in personnel costs, and a RMB1.7 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses. The impact is partially offset by a RMB0.4 million decrease in depreciation expense.



were RMB84.9 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 3% from RMB82.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in personnel costs, and a RMB1.7 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses. The impact is partially offset by a RMB0.4 million decrease in depreciation expense.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million), a decrease of 0.4% from RMB45.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB7.3 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB1.1 million decrease in amortization expense. The impact is partially offset by a one-time RMB7.6 million gain on disposal of property and equipment in 2023.













Loss from operations



was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB40.5 million in 2023.







Net Loss



was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB62.7 million in 2023.







Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB18.9 million in 2023.







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was at positive RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million) compared with a negative RMB7.4 million in 2023.







Business Outlook







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB74.0 million and RMB77.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15% to 20%.





The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.







Update on Share Repurchase







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of 278,857 ADS, of which 33,219 ADSs, or around US$233.8 thousand were repurchased during the fourth quarter in 2024. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).





All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.





Participant Online Registration:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbf61e89bd11b4ab1b44c3257207484d3







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment and impairment of long-term investments. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax (benefits)/expenses, share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment and impairment of long-term investments.





The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.





The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.







Net Dollar Retention Rate







Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







For investor and media





inquiries, please contact:









Aurora Mobile Limited









ir@jiguang.cn









Christensen







In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com





Footnote:





This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.























AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

















UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

















(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)



























































































Three months ended









Twelve months ended





















December 31, 2023









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024





















RMB









RMB









RMB









US$









RMB









RMB









US$



















































































Revenues











77,410













79,052













93,153













12,762













290,232













316,170













43,315



















Cost of revenues











(24,129





)









(25,846





)









(36,468





)









(4,996





)









(90,946





)









(107,136





)









(14,678





)















Gross profit











53,281













53,206













56,685













7,766













199,286













209,034













28,637



















Operating expenses







































































Research and development









(27,085





)









(24,157





)









(24,326





)









(3,333





)









(121,806





)









(94,816





)









(12,990





)













Sales and marketing









(22,056





)









(22,448





)









(24,583





)









(3,368





)









(82,705





)









(84,900





)









(11,631





)













General and administrative









(12,071





)









(10,447





)









(11,392





)









(1,561





)









(45,653





)









(45,448





)









(6,226





)















Total operating expenses











(61,212





)









(57,052





)









(60,301





)









(8,262





)









(250,164





)









(225,164





)









(30,847





)













Other operating income



(1)











182













202













3,393













465













10,361













6,229













853



















Loss from operations











(7,749





)









(3,644





)









(223





)









(31





)









(40,517





)









(9,901





)









(1,357





)













Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net









49













195













(62





)









(8





)









(18





)









122













17

















Interest income









247













211













288













39













1,200













2,881













395

















Interest expenses









(158





)









(42





)









(42





)









(6





)









(808





)









(132





)









(18





)













Share of loss from equity method investment









(450





)









-













-













-













(450





)









-













-

















Other (loss)/income









(10,025





)









1,048













(805





)









(110





)









(23,991





)









238













33

















Gains from fair value change









6













50













45













6













30













133













18



















Loss before income taxes











(18,080





)









(2,182





)









(799





)









(110





)









(64,554





)









(6,659





)









(912





)













Income tax benefits/(expenses)









1,380













24













105













14













1,886













(110





)









(15





)















Net loss











(16,700





)









(2,158





)









(694





)









(96





)









(62,668





)









(6,769





)









(927





)













Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests









545













423













372













51













(570





)









277













38



















Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders













(17,245









)













(2,581









)













(1,066









)













(147









)













(62,098









)













(7,046









)













(965









)

















Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:







































































Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted









(0.22





)









(0.03





)









(0.01





)









(0.00





)









(0.78





)









(0.09





)









(0.01





)















Shares used in net loss per share computation:







































































Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted









62,318,904













62,717,083













63,200,100













63,200,100













62,688,838













62,802,678













62,802,678

















Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted









17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189



















Other comprehensive (loss)/income







































































Foreign currency translation adjustments









(721





)









(826





)









1,357













186













919













817













112



















Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax











(721





)









(826





)









1,357













186













919













817













112



















Total comprehensive (loss)/income













(17,421









)













(2,984









)













663

















90

















(61,749









)













(5,952









)













(815









)















Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests









545













423













372













51













(570





)









277













38



















Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders













(17,966









)













(3,407









)













291

















39

















(61,179









)













(6,229









)













(853









)























































































































































(1) Beginning on January 1, 2024 we classified the government grants that are operating in nature as other operating income. Comparative figures were reclassified to conform to this presentation.







































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

















UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



























































As of





















12/31/2023









12/31/2024





















RMB









RMB









US$















ASSETS









































Current assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents









114,521













119,171













16,326

















Restricted cash









486













376













52

















Accounts receivable









34,344













50,804













6,960

















Prepayments and other current assets









20,225













14,264













1,954



















Total current assets













169,576

















184,615

















25,292





















Non-current assets:







































Long-term investments









112,912













113,506













15,550

















Property and equipment, net









1,433













4,573













626

















Operating lease right-of-use assets









4,081













17,146













2,349

















Intangible assets, net









17,941













13,767













1,886

















Goodwill









37,785













37,785













5,177

















Deferred tax assets









1,072













131













18

















Other non-current assets









5,387













6,510













894



















Total non-current assets













180,611

















193,418

















26,500





















Total assets













350,187

















378,033

















51,792





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































Current liabilities:







































Short-term loan









-













3,000













411

















Accounts payable









21,073













32,691













4,479

















Deferred revenue and customer deposits









141,518













147,111













20,154

















Operating lease liabilities









4,007













4,461













611

















Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities









74,682













74,370













10,189



















Total current liabilities













241,280

















261,633

















35,844





















Non-current liabilities:







































Operating lease liabilities









629













13,376













1,833

















Deferred tax liabilities









3,994













3,059













419

















Other non-current liabilities









563













567













78



















Total non-current liabilities













5,186

















17,002

















2,330





















Total liabilities













246,466

















278,635

















38,174





















Shareholders’ equity:







































Common shares









50













50













7

















Treasury shares









(2,453





)









(1,674





)









(229





)













Additional paid-in capital









1,045,397













1,045,221













143,195

















Accumulated deficit









(988,669





)









(995,715





)









(136,412





)













Accumulated other comprehensive income









19,223













20,040













2,745



















Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity













73,548

















67,922

















9,306



















Noncontrolling interests









30,173













31,476













4,312



















Total shareholders’ equity













103,721

















99,398

















13,618





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













350,187

















378,033

















51,792

















































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

















(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



























































































Three months ended









Twelve months ended





















December 31, 2023









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024





















RMB









RMB









RMB









US$









RMB









RMB









US$















Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:



































































Net loss









(16,700





)









(2,158





)









(694





)









(96





)









(62,668





)









(6,769





)









(927





)













Add:





































































Share-based compensation









1,520













1,249













795













109













11,574













4,225













579

















Reduction in force charges









3,480













-













-













-













5,838













-













-

















Share of loss from equity method investment









450













-













-













-













450













-













-

















Impairment of long-term investment









10,655













-













-













-













25,919













-













-

















Adjusted net (loss)/income









(595





)









(909





)









101













13













(18,887





)









(2,544





)









(348





)















Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:







































































Net loss









(16,700





)









(2,158





)









(694





)









(96





)









(62,668





)









(6,769





)









(927





)













Add:





































































Income tax (benefits)/expenses









(1,380





)









(24





)









(105





)









(14





)









(1,886





)









110













15

















Interest expenses









158













42













42













6













808













132













18

















Depreciation of property and equipment









448













361













197













27













5,301













1,309













179

















Amortization of intangible assets









1,509













1,112













1,052













144













6,223













4,648













637

















Amortization of land use right









-













-













-













-













994













-













-

















EBITDA









(15,965





)









(667





)









492













67













(51,228





)









(570





)









(78





)













Add:





































































Share-based compensation









1,520













1,249













795













109













11,574













4,225













579

















Reduction in force charges









3,480













-













-













-













5,838













-













-

















Share of loss from equity method investment









450













-













-













-













450













-













-

















Impairment of long-term investment









10,655













-













-













-













25,919













-













-

















Adjusted EBITDA









140













582













1,287













176













(7,447





)









3,655













501















































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

















UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE

















(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))































































































































































Three months ended









Twelve months ended





















December 31, 2023









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024





















RMB









RMB









RMB









US$









RMB









RMB









US$



















































































Developer Services













55,581













57,485













70,998













9,727













204,652













229,638













31,460















Subscription









48,830









51,651









54,687









7,492









173,523









196,813









26,963













Value-Added Services









6,751









5,834









16,311









2,235









31,129









32,825









4,497















Vertical Applications













21,829













21,567













22,155













3,035













85,580













86,532













11,855

















Total Revenue













77,410













79,052













93,153













12,762













290,232













316,170













43,315















Gross Profits









53,281









53,206









56,685









7,766









199,286









209,034









28,637













Gross Margin









68.8%









67.3%









60.9%









60.9%









68.7%









66.1%









66.1%























































































