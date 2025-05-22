Aurora Mobile Limited Reports Overseas Contract Value Exceeds RMB100 Million, Driving Global Expansion with EngageLab

Aurora Mobile's overseas contract value surpasses RMB100 million, driven by its EngageLab product in Q1 2025.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced that as of March 31, 2025, the cumulative contract value of its overseas businesses surpassed RMB100 million, with the company signing over RMB50 million in new contracts during the first quarter of 2025. This growth is largely attributed to EngageLab, a product launched in 2022 tailored for international markets, which has garnered customers from 37 countries and regions. Aurora Mobile's Chairman, Mr. Weidong Luo, highlighted this achievement as a historic milestone, showcasing EngageLab's competitive advantage in user engagement solutions and its role in expanding the company's global presence. Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile remains focused on innovative customer engagement and marketing solutions, positioning itself as a preferred partner for businesses worldwide.

Potential Positives

The cumulative contract value of Aurora Mobile's overseas businesses has surpassed RMB100 million, indicating significant growth in international operations.

During Q1 2025, the company secured new contracts valued at over RMB50 million, reflecting a strong demand for its services and products.

The launch and success of EngageLab, a targeted product for overseas markets, has granted Aurora Mobile a competitive advantage and is driving overseas revenue growth.

Aurora Mobile's expanding customer base and partnerships globally enhance its market position and establish it as a preferred partner for businesses worldwide.

Potential Negatives

There is a heavy reliance on the new product EngageLab for future growth, indicating potential vulnerability if it fails to maintain its momentum or market recognition.

The announcement contains numerous forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to investor skepticism about future performance.

The company may face challenges in transitioning to a new advertising-driven SAAS business model, which could impact its financial performance if not executed successfully.

FAQ

What is the cumulative contract value of Aurora Mobile's overseas business?

The cumulative contract value of Aurora Mobile's overseas businesses exceeded RMB100 million as of March 31, 2025.

How much revenue did Aurora Mobile generate from new contracts in Q1 2025?

Aurora Mobile signed new contracts valued at over RMB50 million during the first quarter of 2025.

What product did Aurora Mobile launch for international markets?

Aurora Mobile launched EngageLab, a product designed specifically for overseas markets, in 2022.

How many countries does EngageLab serve?

EngageLab has customers from 37 countries and regions worldwide, contributing to Aurora Mobile's overseas revenue growth.

Who is the CEO of Aurora Mobile?

The CEO of Aurora Mobile is Mr. Weidong Luo, who emphasized the company's historic milestone in overseas business contracts.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that the cumulative contract value of its overseas businesses exceeded RMB100 million, as of March 31, 2025. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company signed new contracts with total value over RMB50 million. Revenue from these new contracts will be recognized in the Company's financial statements according to their respective terms and conditions and service periods.





In 2022, Aurora Mobile launched EngageLab, a forward-looking product designed for overseas markets. With its precise strategy and use-case driven technical services, EngageLab quickly gained a competitive edge and market recognition. With customers from 37 countries and regions worldwide, EngageLab's strong performance has become the primary driver of the Company's overseas revenue growth and established a solid foundation for the Company's future development.





Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Breaking through RMB50 million in contract value for our overseas business in a single-quarter is a historic milestone for our company. This achievement reflects the growing global recognition of EngageLab, and its competitive advantage in multi-channel user engagement solutions. It attests to our market position as the preferred partner for businesses worldwide. EngageLab continues to fuel our growth by expanding our customer base and partnerships.”







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





