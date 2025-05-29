Aurora Mobile Limited Reports 38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Aurora Mobile reported Q1 2025 revenues of RMB89 million, a 38% increase year-over-year, with improved gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.

Quiver AI Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant growth across several metrics. The company's revenues increased by 38% year-over-year to RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), driven by strong performance in both Developer Services and Vertical Applications. Despite rising costs of revenues and operating expenses, gross profit also saw a 27% increase to RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million). A net loss of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) marked an improvement compared to the previous year's loss, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the seventh consecutive quarter. The EngageLab business particularly excelled, contributing over RMB63 million in new contract value. Looking forward, the company anticipates revenue growth of 10% to 14% in the next quarter.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 38% year-over-year, reaching RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), indicating strong business growth.

EngageLab closed over RMB63 million in contract value during the quarter, contributing to a cumulative total of over RMB110 million by the end of Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA positive for the 7th consecutive quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability trends.

Gross profit grew by 27% year-over-year, the highest in the past 9 quarters, with a significant gross margin improvement of 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Potential Negatives

Despite the revenue growth of 38% year-over-year, operating expenses increased by 14%, and the company reported a net loss of RMB2.6 million, which is a slightly larger loss compared to the RMB2.4 million loss in the same quarter last year.

The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased to RMB113.6 million from RMB119.5 million at the end of the previous quarter, indicating a potential liquidity concern.

Forward-looking revenue guidance for Q2 2025 suggests growth of only 10% to 14%, which may indicate a slowdown compared to the previous quarter's performance.

FAQ

What were Aurora Mobile's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

Aurora Mobile reported RMB89.0 million in revenue, a 38% increase year-over-year, with a net loss of RMB1.6 million.

How did Aurora Mobile's EngageLab perform in Q1 2025?

EngageLab achieved over RMB63 million in contract value during the quarter, marking a significant growth in its business.

What is the outlook for Aurora Mobile in Q2 2025?

The company projects total revenue of RMB87.5 million to RMB90.5 million, indicating 10% to 14% year-over-year growth.

What are Aurora Mobile's adjusted financial measures?

Adjusted net loss was RMB1.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was RMB0.5 million, reflecting positive operational performance.

How can I access the Aurora Mobile Q1 2025earnings conference call

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call on May 29, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $JG stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Revenues



were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% year-over-year.



were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% year-over-year.





Cost of revenues



was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% year-over-year.



was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% year-over-year.





Gross profit



was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% year-over-year.



was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% year-over-year.





Total operating expenses



were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year.



were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year.





Net loss



was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.



was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.





Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders



was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.4 million for the same quarter last year.



was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.4 million for the same quarter last year.





Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.3 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.



was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.3 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand), compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter last year.







Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We have had a great start to 2025. Our Q1’2025 performance and numbers are very impressive.







Firstly, our EngageLab business had a “Monster Quarter” where we closed out more than RMB63 million worth of contract value in just one quarter. This brings the total cumulative EngageLab contract value in excess of RMB110 million by March 31, 2025.



Firstly, our EngageLab business had a “Monster Quarter” where we closed out more than RMB63 million worth of contract value in just one quarter. This brings the total cumulative EngageLab contract value in excess of RMB110 million by March 31, 2025.



Secondly, the Group’s revenue this quarter reached RMB89.0 million, achieving a remarkable 38% growth year-over-year. EngageLab’s recognized revenue also grew by 127% year-over-year.



Secondly, the Group’s revenue this quarter reached RMB89.0 million, achieving a remarkable 38% growth year-over-year. EngageLab’s recognized revenue also grew by 127% year-over-year.



Thirdly, our Financial Risk Management business had its best quarter in history, recording the highest quarterly revenue of RMB22.2 million, revenue grew by 64% year-over-year.



Thirdly, our Financial Risk Management business had its best quarter in history, recording the highest quarterly revenue of RMB22.2 million, revenue grew by 64% year-over-year.



Fourthly, gross profit grew strongly by 27% year-over-year, achieving the highest gross profit for the past 9 quarters. Gross margin has also improved 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter!



Fourthly, gross profit grew strongly by 27% year-over-year, achieving the highest gross profit for the past 9 quarters. Gross margin has also improved 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter!



Fifthly, we recorded another Adjusted EBITDA profit in this quarter. This marks the 7th consecutive quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA we have had.











With these numbers above, we are equally excited about 2025. This has no doubt set a great momentum for the rest of the 2025 ! The progress in our performance and our solid financial position enable us to invest more resources into the development of our enterprise AI agent platform and its global expansion.”





Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “In Q1’2025, our revenue grew by 38% year-over-year, gross profit grew by 27% whilst operating expenses grew by 14%. Overall, we are pleased to see how the operating expenses have been trending in view of the revenue and gross profit growth. This is a sustainable growth model on a long-term basis.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% from RMB64.5 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 39% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 35% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. In particular, the revenues from Value-Added Services within Developer Services increased by 269% compared to the same quarter of last year.







Cost of revenues



was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% from RMB18.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in media cost, a RMB1.6 million increase in short messaging cost, and a RMB4.7 million increase in other direct costs related to revenue generation.







Gross profit



was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% from RMB46.4 million in the same quarter of last year.







Total operating expenses



were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% from RMB53.0 million in the same quarter of last year.









Research and development expenses



were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 8% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in cloud cost.



were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 8% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in cloud cost.





Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 34% from RMB17.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.2 million increase in personnel costs.



were RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 34% from RMB17.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.2 million increase in personnel costs.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 2% from RMB12.9 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.6 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses.













Loss from operations



was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB5.1 million in the same quarter of last year.







Net Loss



was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB2.6 million in the same quarter of last year.







Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB1.3 million in the same quarter of last year.







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand) compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter of last year.





The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB113.6 million (US$15.7 million) as of March 31, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.







Business Outlook







For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB87.5 million and RMB90.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 14%.





The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.







Update on Share Repurchase







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, of which 16,322 ADSs, or around US$170.5 thousand were repurchased during the first quarter in 2025.







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).





All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47c63565ef284b3784a50da74dc4a38e







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.





The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.





The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







For investor and media





inquiries, please contact:









Aurora Mobile Limited









ir@jiguang.cn









Christensen







In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail:



Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com







In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com







Footnote:





This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.



















AURORA MOBILE LIMITED













UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)



























































Three months ended

















March 31, 2024









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









RMB









US$



















































Revenues











64,524













93,153













88,961













12,259















Cost of revenues











(18,152





)









(36,468





)









(30,117





)









(4,150





)











Gross profit











46,372













56,685













58,844













8,109















Operating expenses











































Research and development









(22,681





)









(24,326





)









(24,607





)









(3,391





)









Sales and marketing









(17,391





)









(24,583





)









(23,303





)









(3,211





)









General and administrative









(12,932





)









(11,392





)









(12,676





)









(1,747





)











Total operating expenses











(53,004





)









(60,301





)









(60,586





)









(8,349





)









Other operating income









1,579













3,393













197













27















Loss from operations











(5,053





)









(223





)









(1,545





)









(213





)









Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net









(23





)









(62





)









38













5













Interest income









2,187













288













236













33













Interest expenses









(6





)









(42





)









(39





)









(5





)









Other income/(loss)









15













(805





)









-













-













Gains from fair value change









23













45













38













5















Loss before income taxes











(2,857





)









(799





)









(1,272





)









(175





)









Income tax benefits/(expenses)









244













105













(336





)









(46





)











Net loss











(2,613





)









(694





)









(1,608





)









(221





)









Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(214





)









372













944













130















Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders













(2,399









)













(1,066









)













(2,552









)













(351









)













Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:











































Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted









(0.03





)









(0.01





)









(0.03





)









(0.00





)











Shares used in net loss per share computation:











































Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted









62,687,345













63,200,100













63,254,710













63,254,710













Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted









17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189













17,000,189















Other comprehensive income/(loss)











































Foreign currency translation adjustments









78













1,357













(82





)









(11





)











Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax











78













1,357













(82





)









(11





)











Total comprehensive (loss)/income













(2,535









)













663

















(1,690









)













(232









)











Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(214





)









372













944













130















Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders













(2,321









)













291

















(2,634









)













(362









)

































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED













UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



















































As of

















December 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









US$











ASSETS





































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









119,171













113,267













15,609













Restricted cash









376













375













52













Accounts receivable









50,804













54,071













7,451













Prepayments and other current assets









14,264













17,354













2,391















Total current assets













184,615

















185,067

















25,503

















Non-current assets:



































Long-term investments









113,506













113,458













15,635













Property and equipment, net









4,573













4,331













597













Operating lease right-of-use assets









17,146













15,892













2,190













Intangible assets, net









13,767













12,788













1,762













Goodwill









37,785













37,785













5,207













Deferred tax assets









131













167













23













Other non-current assets









6,510













6,503













895















Total non-current assets













193,418

















190,924

















26,309

















Total assets













378,033

















375,991

















51,812

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































Current liabilities:



































Short-term loan









3,000













-













-













Accounts payable









32,691













34,114













4,701













Deferred revenue and customer deposits









147,111













156,929













21,625













Operating lease liabilities









4,461













4,152













572













Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities









74,370













66,407













9,151















Total current liabilities













261,633

















261,602

















36,049

















Non-current liabilities:



































Operating lease liabilities









13,376













12,292













1,694













Deferred tax liabilities









3,059













2,891













398













Other non-current liabilities









567













567













78















Total non-current liabilities













17,002

















15,750

















2,170

















Total liabilities













278,635

















277,352

















38,219

















Shareholders’ equity:



































Common shares









50













51













7













Treasury shares









(1,674





)









(2,898





)









(399





)









Additional paid-in capital









1,045,221













1,047,375













144,332













Accumulated deficit









(995,715





)









(998,267





)









(137,565





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









20,040













19,958













2,750















Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity













67,922

















66,219

















9,125















Noncontrolling interests









31,476













32,420













4,468















Total shareholders’ equity













99,398

















98,639

















13,593

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













378,033

















375,991

















51,812





























































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



























































Three months ended

















March 31, 2024









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









RMB









US$











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:







































Net loss









(2,613





)









(694





)









(1,608





)









(221





)









Add:









































Share-based compensation









1,268













795













407













56













Adjusted net (loss)/income









(1,345





)









101













(1,201





)









(165





)











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:











































Net loss









(2,613





)









(694





)









(1,608





)









(221





)









Add:









































Income tax (benefits)/expenses









(244





)









(105





)









336













46













Interest expenses









6













42













39













5













Depreciation of property and equipment









380













197













266













37













Amortization of intangible assets









1,369













1,052













1,019













140













EBITDA









(1,102





)









492













52













7













Add:









































Share-based compensation









1,268













795













407













56













Adjusted EBITDA









166













1,287













459













63



































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED













UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))



































































































Three months ended

















March 31, 2024









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









RMB









US$



















































Developer Services













44,749

















70,998

















62,322

















8,588















Subscription









42,351













54,687













53,467













7,368













Value-Added Services









2,398













16,311













8,855













1,220















Vertical Applications













19,775

















22,155

















26,639

















3,671

















Total Revenue













64,524

















93,153

















88,961

















12,259















Gross Profits









46,372













56,685













58,844













8,109













Gross Margin









71.9%













60.9%













66.1%













66.1%



















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.