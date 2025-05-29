Aurora Mobile Limited Reports 38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Aurora Mobile reported Q1 2025 revenues of RMB89 million, a 38% increase year-over-year, with improved gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.
Aurora Mobile Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant growth across several metrics. The company's revenues increased by 38% year-over-year to RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), driven by strong performance in both Developer Services and Vertical Applications. Despite rising costs of revenues and operating expenses, gross profit also saw a 27% increase to RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million). A net loss of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) marked an improvement compared to the previous year's loss, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the seventh consecutive quarter. The EngageLab business particularly excelled, contributing over RMB63 million in new contract value. Looking forward, the company anticipates revenue growth of 10% to 14% in the next quarter.
- Revenue increased by 38% year-over-year, reaching RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), indicating strong business growth.
- EngageLab closed over RMB63 million in contract value during the quarter, contributing to a cumulative total of over RMB110 million by the end of Q1 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA positive for the 7th consecutive quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability trends.
- Gross profit grew by 27% year-over-year, the highest in the past 9 quarters, with a significant gross margin improvement of 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter.
- Despite the revenue growth of 38% year-over-year, operating expenses increased by 14%, and the company reported a net loss of RMB2.6 million, which is a slightly larger loss compared to the RMB2.4 million loss in the same quarter last year.
- The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased to RMB113.6 million from RMB119.5 million at the end of the previous quarter, indicating a potential liquidity concern.
- Forward-looking revenue guidance for Q2 2025 suggests growth of only 10% to 14%, which may indicate a slowdown compared to the previous quarter's performance.
What were Aurora Mobile's Q1 2025 financial highlights?
Aurora Mobile reported RMB89.0 million in revenue, a 38% increase year-over-year, with a net loss of RMB1.6 million.
How did Aurora Mobile's EngageLab perform in Q1 2025?
EngageLab achieved over RMB63 million in contract value during the quarter, marking a significant growth in its business.
What is the outlook for Aurora Mobile in Q2 2025?
The company projects total revenue of RMB87.5 million to RMB90.5 million, indicating 10% to 14% year-over-year growth.
What are Aurora Mobile's adjusted financial measures?
Adjusted net loss was RMB1.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was RMB0.5 million, reflecting positive operational performance.
How can I access the Aurora Mobile Q1 2025earnings conference call
Participants must register in advance to join the conference call on May 29, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $JG stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD removed 29,200 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,374
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,894 shares (+1103.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,421
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 10,449 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,707
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 5,361 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,799
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 3,164 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,522
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,861 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,717
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,378
SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
Revenues
were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% year-over-year.
Cost of revenues
was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% year-over-year.
Gross profit
was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% year-over-year.
Total operating expenses
were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year.
Net loss
was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.
Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders
was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.4 million for the same quarter last year.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)
was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.3 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand), compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter last year.
Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We have had a great start to 2025. Our Q1’2025 performance and numbers are very impressive.
Firstly, our EngageLab business had a “Monster Quarter” where we closed out more than RMB63 million worth of contract value in just one quarter. This brings the total cumulative EngageLab contract value in excess of RMB110 million by March 31, 2025.
Secondly, the Group’s revenue this quarter reached RMB89.0 million, achieving a remarkable 38% growth year-over-year. EngageLab’s recognized revenue also grew by 127% year-over-year.
Thirdly, our Financial Risk Management business had its best quarter in history, recording the highest quarterly revenue of RMB22.2 million, revenue grew by 64% year-over-year.
Fourthly, gross profit grew strongly by 27% year-over-year, achieving the highest gross profit for the past 9 quarters. Gross margin has also improved 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter!
Fifthly, we recorded another Adjusted EBITDA profit in this quarter. This marks the 7th consecutive quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA we have had.
With these numbers above, we are equally excited about 2025. This has no doubt set a great momentum for the rest of the 2025 ! The progress in our performance and our solid financial position enable us to invest more resources into the development of our enterprise AI agent platform and its global expansion.”
Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “In Q1’2025, our revenue grew by 38% year-over-year, gross profit grew by 27% whilst operating expenses grew by 14%. Overall, we are pleased to see how the operating expenses have been trending in view of the revenue and gross profit growth. This is a sustainable growth model on a long-term basis.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues
were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% from RMB64.5 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 39% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 35% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. In particular, the revenues from Value-Added Services within Developer Services increased by 269% compared to the same quarter of last year.
Cost of revenues
was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% from RMB18.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in media cost, a RMB1.6 million increase in short messaging cost, and a RMB4.7 million increase in other direct costs related to revenue generation.
Gross profit
was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% from RMB46.4 million in the same quarter of last year.
Total operating expenses
were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% from RMB53.0 million in the same quarter of last year.
Research and development expenses
were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 8% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in cloud cost.
Sales and marketing expenses
were RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 34% from RMB17.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.2 million increase in personnel costs.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 2% from RMB12.9 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.6 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations
was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB5.1 million in the same quarter of last year.
Net Loss
was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB2.6 million in the same quarter of last year.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)
was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB1.3 million in the same quarter of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand) compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter of last year.
The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB113.6 million (US$15.7 million) as of March 31, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB87.5 million and RMB90.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 14%.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Update on Share Repurchase
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, of which 16,322 ADSs, or around US$170.5 thousand were repurchased during the first quarter in 2025.
Conference Call
The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).
All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47c63565ef284b3784a50da74dc4a38e
https://ir.jiguang.cn/
https://ir.jiguang.cn/
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.
https://ir.jiguang.cn/
https://ir.jiguang.cn/
.
For investor and media
inquiries, please contact:
Aurora Mobile Limited
Christensen
In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail:
Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com
In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email:
linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
64,524
93,153
88,961
12,259
Cost of revenues
(18,152
)
(36,468
)
(30,117
)
(4,150
)
Gross profit
46,372
56,685
58,844
8,109
Operating expenses
Research and development
(22,681
)
(24,326
)
(24,607
)
(3,391
)
Sales and marketing
(17,391
)
(24,583
)
(23,303
)
(3,211
)
General and administrative
(12,932
)
(11,392
)
(12,676
)
(1,747
)
Total operating expenses
(53,004
)
(60,301
)
(60,586
)
(8,349
)
Other operating income
1,579
3,393
197
27
Loss from operations
(5,053
)
(223
)
(1,545
)
(213
)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
(23
)
(62
)
38
5
Interest income
2,187
288
236
33
Interest expenses
(6
)
(42
)
(39
)
(5
)
Other income/(loss)
15
(805
)
-
-
Gains from fair value change
23
45
38
5
Loss before income taxes
(2,857
)
(799
)
(1,272
)
(175
)
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
244
105
(336
)
(46
)
Net loss
(2,613
)
(694
)
(1,608
)
(221
)
Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(214
)
372
944
130
Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders
(2,399
)
(1,066
)
(2,552
)
(351
)
Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:
Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
(0.00
)
Shares used in net loss per share computation:
Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted
62,687,345
63,200,100
63,254,710
63,254,710
Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted
17,000,189
17,000,189
17,000,189
17,000,189
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
78
1,357
(82
)
(11
)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
78
1,357
(82
)
(11
)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(2,535
)
663
(1,690
)
(232
)
Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(214
)
372
944
130
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders
(2,321
)
291
(2,634
)
(362
)
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
As of
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
119,171
113,267
15,609
Restricted cash
376
375
52
Accounts receivable
50,804
54,071
7,451
Prepayments and other current assets
14,264
17,354
2,391
Total current assets
184,615
185,067
25,503
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
113,506
113,458
15,635
Property and equipment, net
4,573
4,331
597
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,146
15,892
2,190
Intangible assets, net
13,767
12,788
1,762
Goodwill
37,785
37,785
5,207
Deferred tax assets
131
167
23
Other non-current assets
6,510
6,503
895
Total non-current assets
193,418
190,924
26,309
Total assets
378,033
375,991
51,812
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loan
3,000
-
-
Accounts payable
32,691
34,114
4,701
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
147,111
156,929
21,625
Operating lease liabilities
4,461
4,152
572
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
74,370
66,407
9,151
Total current liabilities
261,633
261,602
36,049
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
13,376
12,292
1,694
Deferred tax liabilities
3,059
2,891
398
Other non-current liabilities
567
567
78
Total non-current liabilities
17,002
15,750
2,170
Total liabilities
278,635
277,352
38,219
Shareholders’ equity:
Common shares
50
51
7
Treasury shares
(1,674
)
(2,898
)
(399
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,045,221
1,047,375
144,332
Accumulated deficit
(995,715
)
(998,267
)
(137,565
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,040
19,958
2,750
Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity
67,922
66,219
9,125
Noncontrolling interests
31,476
32,420
4,468
Total shareholders’ equity
99,398
98,639
13,593
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
378,033
375,991
51,812
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
Three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:
Net loss
(2,613
)
(694
)
(1,608
)
(221
)
Add:
Share-based compensation
1,268
795
407
56
Adjusted net (loss)/income
(1,345
)
101
(1,201
)
(165
)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net loss
(2,613
)
(694
)
(1,608
)
(221
)
Add:
Income tax (benefits)/expenses
(244
)
(105
)
336
46
Interest expenses
6
42
39
5
Depreciation of property and equipment
380
197
266
37
Amortization of intangible assets
1,369
1,052
1,019
140
EBITDA
(1,102
)
492
52
7
Add:
Share-based compensation
1,268
795
407
56
Adjusted EBITDA
166
1,287
459
63
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
Three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Developer Services
44,749
70,998
62,322
8,588
Subscription
42,351
54,687
53,467
7,368
Value-Added Services
2,398
16,311
8,855
1,220
Vertical Applications
19,775
22,155
26,639
3,671
Total Revenue
64,524
93,153
88,961
12,259
Gross Profits
46,372
56,685
58,844
8,109
Gross Margin
71.9%
60.9%
66.1%
66.1%
