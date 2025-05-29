Stocks
Aurora Mobile Limited Reports 38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 Financial Results

May 29, 2025 — 03:40 am EDT

Aurora Mobile reported Q1 2025 revenues of RMB89 million, a 38% increase year-over-year, with improved gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.

Aurora Mobile Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant growth across several metrics. The company's revenues increased by 38% year-over-year to RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), driven by strong performance in both Developer Services and Vertical Applications. Despite rising costs of revenues and operating expenses, gross profit also saw a 27% increase to RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million). A net loss of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) marked an improvement compared to the previous year's loss, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the seventh consecutive quarter. The EngageLab business particularly excelled, contributing over RMB63 million in new contract value. Looking forward, the company anticipates revenue growth of 10% to 14% in the next quarter.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased by 38% year-over-year, reaching RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), indicating strong business growth.
  • EngageLab closed over RMB63 million in contract value during the quarter, contributing to a cumulative total of over RMB110 million by the end of Q1 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA positive for the 7th consecutive quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability trends.
  • Gross profit grew by 27% year-over-year, the highest in the past 9 quarters, with a significant gross margin improvement of 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite the revenue growth of 38% year-over-year, operating expenses increased by 14%, and the company reported a net loss of RMB2.6 million, which is a slightly larger loss compared to the RMB2.4 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased to RMB113.6 million from RMB119.5 million at the end of the previous quarter, indicating a potential liquidity concern.
  • Forward-looking revenue guidance for Q2 2025 suggests growth of only 10% to 14%, which may indicate a slowdown compared to the previous quarter's performance.

FAQ

What were Aurora Mobile's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

Aurora Mobile reported RMB89.0 million in revenue, a 38% increase year-over-year, with a net loss of RMB1.6 million.

How did Aurora Mobile's EngageLab perform in Q1 2025?

EngageLab achieved over RMB63 million in contract value during the quarter, marking a significant growth in its business.

What is the outlook for Aurora Mobile in Q2 2025?

The company projects total revenue of RMB87.5 million to RMB90.5 million, indicating 10% to 14% year-over-year growth.

What are Aurora Mobile's adjusted financial measures?

Adjusted net loss was RMB1.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was RMB0.5 million, reflecting positive operational performance.

How can I access the Aurora Mobile Q1 2025earnings conference call

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call on May 29, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

$JG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $JG stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD removed 29,200 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,374
  • UBS GROUP AG added 10,894 shares (+1103.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,421
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 10,449 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,707
  • JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 5,361 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,799
  • RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 3,164 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,522
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,861 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,717
  • TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,378

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights





  • Revenues

    were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% year-over-year.



  • Cost of revenues

    was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% year-over-year.



  • Gross profit

    was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% year-over-year.



  • Total operating expenses

    were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year.



  • Net loss

    was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.



  • Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

    was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.4 million for the same quarter last year.



  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

    was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.3 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.



  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

    was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand), compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter last year.



Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We have had a great start to 2025. Our Q1’2025 performance and numbers are very impressive.




  • Firstly, our EngageLab business had a “Monster Quarter” where we closed out more than RMB63 million worth of contract value in just one quarter. This brings the total cumulative EngageLab contract value in excess of RMB110 million by March 31, 2025.


  • Secondly, the Group’s revenue this quarter reached RMB89.0 million, achieving a remarkable 38% growth year-over-year. EngageLab’s recognized revenue also grew by 127% year-over-year.


  • Thirdly, our Financial Risk Management business had its best quarter in history, recording the highest quarterly revenue of RMB22.2 million, revenue grew by 64% year-over-year.


  • Fourthly, gross profit grew strongly by 27% year-over-year, achieving the highest gross profit for the past 9 quarters. Gross margin has also improved 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter!


  • Fifthly, we recorded another Adjusted EBITDA profit in this quarter. This marks the 7th consecutive quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA we have had.





With these numbers above, we are equally excited about 2025. This has no doubt set a great momentum for the rest of the 2025 ! The progress in our performance and our solid financial position enable us to invest more resources into the development of our enterprise AI agent platform and its global expansion.”



Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “In Q1’2025, our revenue grew by 38% year-over-year, gross profit grew by 27% whilst operating expenses grew by 14%. Overall, we are pleased to see how the operating expenses have been trending in view of the revenue and gross profit growth. This is a sustainable growth model on a long-term basis.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% from RMB64.5 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 39% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 35% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. In particular, the revenues from Value-Added Services within Developer Services increased by 269% compared to the same quarter of last year.




Cost of revenues

was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% from RMB18.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in media cost, a RMB1.6 million increase in short messaging cost, and a RMB4.7 million increase in other direct costs related to revenue generation.




Gross profit

was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% from RMB46.4 million in the same quarter of last year.




Total operating expenses

were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% from RMB53.0 million in the same quarter of last year.





  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 8% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in cloud cost.



  • Sales and marketing expenses

    were RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 34% from RMB17.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.2 million increase in personnel costs.



  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 2% from RMB12.9 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.6 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses.






Loss from operations

was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB5.1 million in the same quarter of last year.




Net Loss

was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB2.6 million in the same quarter of last year.




Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB1.3 million in the same quarter of last year.




Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand) compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter of last year.



The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB113.6 million (US$15.7 million) as of March 31, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.




Business Outlook



For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB87.5 million and RMB90.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 14%.



The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.




Update on Share Repurchase



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, of which 16,322 ADSs, or around US$170.5 thousand were repurchased during the first quarter in 2025.




Conference Call



The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).



All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.



Participant Online Registration:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47c63565ef284b3784a50da74dc4a38e



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at

https://ir.jiguang.cn/

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.



The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.



The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.



The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.



The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.




Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.




About Aurora Mobile Limited



Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.



For more information, please visit

https://ir.jiguang.cn/

.




Aurora Mobile Limited




ir@jiguang.cn




Christensen



In China



Ms. Xiaoyan Su



Phone: +86-10-5900-1548



E-mail:

Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com



In U.S.



Ms. Linda Bergkamp



Phone: +1-480-614-3004



Email:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)












Three months ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues

64,524


93,153


88,961


12,259


Cost of revenues

(18,152
)

(36,468
)

(30,117
)

(4,150
)


Gross profit

46,372


56,685


58,844


8,109


Operating expenses








Research and development

(22,681
)

(24,326
)

(24,607
)

(3,391
)

Sales and marketing

(17,391
)

(24,583
)

(23,303
)

(3,211
)

General and administrative

(12,932
)

(11,392
)

(12,676
)

(1,747
)


Total operating expenses

(53,004
)

(60,301
)

(60,586
)

(8,349
)

Other operating income

1,579


3,393


197


27


Loss from operations

(5,053
)

(223
)

(1,545
)

(213
)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

(23
)

(62
)

38


5

Interest income

2,187


288


236


33

Interest expenses

(6
)

(42
)

(39
)

(5
)

Other income/(loss)

15


(805
)

-


-

Gains from fair value change

23


45


38


5


Loss before income taxes

(2,857
)

(799
)

(1,272
)

(175
)

Income tax benefits/(expenses)

244


105


(336
)

(46
)


Net loss

(2,613
)

(694
)

(1,608
)

(221
)

Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(214
)

372


944


130


Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders


(2,399

)


(1,066

)


(2,552

)


(351

)


Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:








Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted

(0.03
)

(0.01
)

(0.03
)

(0.00
)


Shares used in net loss per share computation:








Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted

62,687,345


63,200,100


63,254,710


63,254,710

Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted

17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189


17,000,189


Other comprehensive income/(loss)








Foreign currency translation adjustments

78


1,357


(82
)

(11
)


Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

78


1,357


(82
)

(11
)


Total comprehensive (loss)/income


(2,535

)


663



(1,690

)


(232

)

Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(214
)

372


944


130


Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders


(2,321

)


291



(2,634

)


(362

)
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))










As of



December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



RMB

RMB

US$


ASSETS







Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

119,171


113,267


15,609

Restricted cash

376


375


52

Accounts receivable

50,804


54,071


7,451

Prepayments and other current assets

14,264


17,354


2,391


Total current assets


184,615



185,067



25,503


Non-current assets:






Long-term investments

113,506


113,458


15,635

Property and equipment, net

4,573


4,331


597

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,146


15,892


2,190

Intangible assets, net

13,767


12,788


1,762

Goodwill

37,785


37,785


5,207

Deferred tax assets

131


167


23

Other non-current assets

6,510


6,503


895


Total non-current assets


193,418



190,924



26,309


Total assets


378,033



375,991



51,812


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







Current liabilities:






Short-term loan

3,000


-


-

Accounts payable

32,691


34,114


4,701

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

147,111


156,929


21,625

Operating lease liabilities

4,461


4,152


572

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

74,370


66,407


9,151


Total current liabilities


261,633



261,602



36,049


Non-current liabilities:






Operating lease liabilities

13,376


12,292


1,694

Deferred tax liabilities

3,059


2,891


398

Other non-current liabilities

567


567


78


Total non-current liabilities


17,002



15,750



2,170


Total liabilities


278,635



277,352



38,219


Shareholders’ equity:






Common shares

50


51


7

Treasury shares

(1,674
)

(2,898
)

(399
)

Additional paid-in capital

1,045,221


1,047,375


144,332

Accumulated deficit

(995,715
)

(998,267
)

(137,565
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,040


19,958


2,750


Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity


67,922



66,219



9,125

Noncontrolling interests

31,476


32,420


4,468


Total shareholders’ equity


99,398



98,639



13,593


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


378,033



375,991



51,812


































































































































































































































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))












Three months ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:







Net loss

(2,613
)

(694
)

(1,608
)

(221
)

Add:








Share-based compensation

1,268


795


407


56

Adjusted net (loss)/income

(1,345
)

101


(1,201
)

(165
)


Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:








Net loss

(2,613
)

(694
)

(1,608
)

(221
)

Add:








Income tax (benefits)/expenses

(244
)

(105
)

336


46

Interest expenses

6


42


39


5

Depreciation of property and equipment

380


197


266


37

Amortization of intangible assets

1,369


1,052


1,019


140

EBITDA

(1,102
)

492


52


7

Add:








Share-based compensation

1,268


795


407


56

Adjusted EBITDA

166


1,287


459


63








































































































































































































AURORA MOBILE LIMITED


UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))





















Three months ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$











Developer Services


44,749



70,998



62,322



8,588

Subscription

42,351


54,687


53,467


7,368

Value-Added Services

2,398


16,311


8,855


1,220


Vertical Applications


19,775



22,155



26,639



3,671


Total Revenue


64,524



93,153



88,961



12,259

Gross Profits

46,372


56,685


58,844


8,109

Gross Margin

71.9%


60.9%


66.1%


66.1%














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

