Aurora Mobile Limited Positions for Growth Amid Bitcoin Surge and Expanding Cryptocurrency Market

Aurora Mobile is positioning itself to leverage Bitcoin's growth, offering marketing solutions for the expanding cryptocurrency market.

Aurora Mobile Limited, a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology in China, announced its potential for growth in light of the recent Bitcoin surge, which reached an all-time high of $119,000. The company aims to leverage the expanding cryptocurrency market, particularly as Bitcoin gains mainstream acceptance. Aurora Mobile's data-driven marketing solutions are designed to improve user engagement and help cryptocurrency businesses effectively reach their audiences. With the increasing demand for targeted marketing in the digital asset space, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, backed by a strong management team and innovative technology offerings. Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile has established itself in the messaging service sector and is focused on aiding enterprises in their digital transformations.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital marketing solutions in the expanding cryptocurrency market.

The rise of Bitcoin and the increasing number of investors in the cryptocurrency space presents a significant opportunity for Aurora Mobile's advanced data analytics and mobile engagement solutions.

The company has a strong management team and a clear strategic vision, enhancing its potential for future growth in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Potential Negatives

Relying heavily on the cryptocurrency market's growth poses significant risk, as the volatility of Bitcoin could adversely affect the company's stability and investment attractiveness.

The forward-looking statements may create unrealistic expectations among investors, as they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially.

The emphasis on emerging technology and marketing strategies in the booming cryptocurrency space may divert attention and resources from core business operations, potentially impacting overall business performance.

FAQ

What is Aurora Mobile's role in the cryptocurrency market?

Aurora Mobile leverages its marketing technology to provide data analytics and engagement solutions for the growing cryptocurrency sector.

How has Bitcoin's rise impacted Aurora Mobile?

The surge in Bitcoin's value creates opportunities for Aurora Mobile to offer targeted marketing solutions to cryptocurrency-related businesses.

What services does Aurora Mobile offer?

Aurora Mobile provides customer engagement, marketing technology, and data-driven solutions aimed at enhancing user interactions and marketing strategies.

When was Aurora Mobile founded?

Aurora Mobile was founded in 2011 and has since become a leader in mobile messaging and marketing technology in China.

How does Aurora Mobile support businesses in digital transformation?

The company helps enterprises achieve omnichannel engagement and offers AI and big data-driven marketing solutions for digital transformation.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, shares its growth potential amid Bitcoin surge. With Bitcoin recently hitting an all-time high of $119 thousand on July 13, 2025, and showing no signs of slowing down, investors are on the lookout for innovative companies that can leverage this digital asset revolution. Aurora Mobile is positioning itself at the intersection of mobile technology and the evolving digital economy, presenting an attractive investment opportunity.





As the cryptocurrency market expands, especially with the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, there is a growing need for advanced data analytics and mobile engagement solutions in this space. Aurora Mobile's data-driven approach can be applied to analyze user behavior in cryptocurrency-related apps, improve user engagement, and enhance marketing strategies for companies operating in the digital asset space.





The company's marketing technology services can help cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet providers, and other related businesses reach their target audiences more effectively. With the increasing number of investors entering the cryptocurrency market, the demand for targeted marketing solutions is on the rise, and Aurora Mobile is ready to meet this demand.





With a strong management team and a clear strategic vision, Aurora Mobile is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the expanding cryptocurrency market. As Bitcoin and other digital assets continue to gain traction, Aurora Mobile's innovative solutions could play a crucial role in helping businesses in this space thrive.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



