Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG): Is Breakeven Near?

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The US$113m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CN¥225m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥195m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Aurora Mobile will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Aurora Mobile, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥74m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 103% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:JG Earnings Per Share Growth January 17th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Aurora Mobile given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aurora Mobile is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Aurora Mobile's case is 61%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Aurora Mobile which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Aurora Mobile, take a look at Aurora Mobile's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

