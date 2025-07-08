Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with HashNut to Enhance Stablecoin Adoption for Web3 Payments

Aurora Mobile and HashNut announced a partnership to enhance stablecoin adoption for Web3 payments globally.

Quiver AI Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited has announced a strategic partnership with HashNut, a prominent crypto payment solution provider, aimed at enhancing the adoption of stablecoins for Web3 payments and digital applications. This collaboration will facilitate the integration of HashNut's Web3 payment system into Aurora Mobile's products, particularly focusing on markets in Southeast Asia and beyond. The partnership is expected to significantly increase annual stablecoin transaction volumes, improving digital payment experiences and capital turnover efficiency in overseas markets. Both companies plan to co-develop compliant, secure stablecoin payment solutions tailored for cross-border applications, with Hong Kong serving as a strategic hub for collaboration. Executives from both firms emphasized their commitment to advancing stablecoin infrastructure and expanding into new regions to drive the commercial use of digital assets.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile has entered a strategic partnership with HashNut, which will enhance its capabilities in Web3 payments and drive the adoption of stablecoins, positioning the company at the forefront of digital asset commercialization.

The integration of HashNut’s Web3 payment system into Aurora Mobile's products will enable significant annual stablecoin settlement volumes, improving revenue potential in Southeast Asia and global markets.

Collaborating to develop compliant, secure, and efficient digital payment infrastructures will enhance Aurora Mobile's service offerings to both overseas clients and Chinese companies aiming to expand globally.

This partnership reinforces Hong Kong's status as a global financial center for digital assets, positioning Aurora Mobile as a key player in the growing market for stablecoin solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a strategic partnership with a crypto payment provider may expose Aurora Mobile to regulatory scrutiny and compliance risks, particularly given the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies.

By focusing on the adoption of stablecoins and crypto payment solutions, Aurora Mobile may face potential backlash from customers or investors who are wary of the volatility and ethical considerations associated with cryptocurrency.

The emphasis on expanding into emerging markets through this partnership may indicate that Aurora Mobile is attempting to pivot its business strategy, which could raise concerns about the stability and focus of its core operations.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Aurora Mobile and HashNut about?

Aurora Mobile and HashNut have formed a strategic partnership to advance stablecoin adoption for Web3 payments and digital applications.

How will this partnership benefit global markets?

The collaboration aims to improve digital payment experiences and facilitate cross-border transactions, enabling significant annual stablecoin settlement volumes.

What technologies will be integrated into Aurora Mobile's products?

The partnership involves integrating HashNut’s Web3 payment system for enhanced on-chain fund management and smart contract payments.

Why is Hong Kong a strategic hub for this collaboration?

Hong Kong's regulatory frameworks for digital finance and stablecoins provide a conducive environment for developing compliant and secure payment solutions.

What are the future plans for this partnership?

Both companies plan to co-develop stablecoin payment solutions to enhance compliance and standardization in Web3 applications across various markets.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced a strategic partnership with HashNut, a leading crypto payment solution provider. This collaboration will drive the adoption of stablecoins for Web3 payments and digital applications, advancing the global circulation and commercialization of digital assets.





Aurora Mobile has already begun integrating HashNut’s Web3 payment system into several products targeting Southeast Asia and global markets. This move will enable annual stablecoin settlement volumes - including USDT and USDC - to reach several million US dollars. Leveraging HashNut’s technological expertise in on-chain fund management and smart contract payments, Aurora Mobile will significantly improve digital payment experiences in overseas markets, optimizing capital turnover efficiency.





Going forward, the partnership will extend beyond Aurora Mobile’s current ecosystem with both companies planning to co-develop stablecoin payment solutions designed to provide compliant, secure, and efficient digital payment and clearing infrastructure for overseas clients and Chinese companies expanding globally. These solutions will be applied to cross-border advertising, digital content distribution, in-app economies, and SaaS subscriptions, helping advance the large-scale adoption of digital assets in emerging markets.





Both companies will use Hong Kong as a strategic hub and its forward looking global digital finance and stablecoin regulatory frameworks to collaborate with licensed stablecoin projects and local financial clearing networks. Together, they will develop a more transparent, secure, and compliant system for fund flows, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a global financial center and innovation hub for digital assets.





Mr. Weidong Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, commented, “HashNut’s technical capabilities in transparent on-chain payments and smart contract custody empower us to deliver a highly competitive digital payment experience to global customers. We will work closely going forward to develop open and accessible stablecoin solutions, enabling more Chinese businesses to expand globally and helping overseas clients thrive in the digital economy.”





HashNut’s CEO and Founder, Mr. Edward Du, stated, “Aurora Mobile's robust presence in the global developer ecosystem, big data, and enterprise service markets uniquely positions it to advance stablecoin payment adoption. This strategic partnership will enhance Aurora Mobile’s products and provide next-generation stablecoin infrastructure for clients globally.”





Aurora Mobile and HashNut are committed to expanding their partnership across more regions and markets. Together, they will drive the compliance and standardization of stablecoins and decentralized payments in Web3 applications, creating greater value for companies and users globally.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







