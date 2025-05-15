Aurora Mobile Limited to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 29, 2025

Aurora Mobile will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 29, followed by anearnings conference call

Quiver AI Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited, a prominent provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 29, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day, and participants must register in advance to attend. Aurora Mobile, founded in 2011, has established itself as a leading mobile messaging service provider and is focused on innovative solutions like Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to support enterprises in achieving customer engagement and digital transformation. Additional information can be found on their Investor Relations website.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile will be releasing its financial results for Q1 2025, providing transparency and accountability to its investors.

The company is hosting anearnings conference call allowing for direct communication with management and fostering engagement with shareholders.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available, ensuring accessibility for a broader audience interested in the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific indication of significant financial performance improvement or growth in the release, leaving uncertainty about the company's trajectory.

FAQ

When will Aurora Mobile announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Aurora Mobile will release its unaudited financial results on May 29, 2025, before U.S. market open.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis set for May 29, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

How can I register for the Aurora Mobile conference call?

Participants must register in advance using the provided registration link to join the call.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website.

What services does Aurora Mobile provide?

Aurora Mobile offers customer engagement, marketing technology services, and messaging solutions for enterprises.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $JG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, May 29, 2025.





Aurora Mobile’s management will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).





All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.







Participant Online Registration



:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47c63565ef284b3784a50da74dc4a38e







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises’ digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/









For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.