Aurora Mobile Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Aurora Mobile will announce its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call.

Aurora Mobile Limited, a prominent customer engagement and marketing technology provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on March 13, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will conduct anearnings conference callat 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day, with prior registration required for participation. The event will also be accessible via a live and archived webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile has established itself as a leader in mobile messaging and is focused on enhancing customer reach and digital transformation through its innovative solutions.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile will release its unaudited financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, which is crucial for investors and stakeholders looking for updates on the company's performance.

Theearnings conference callprovides a platform for management to address investor inquiries and enhance transparency regarding the company's financial health and strategic direction.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates Aurora Mobile's commitment to maintain open communication with its investors and the market, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of unaudited financial results may raise concerns among investors about the transparency and reliability of the company's financial reporting.

The requirement for participants to register in advance for theearnings callcould limit accessibility and engagement from analysts and investors.

There is no indication of whether the company has faced any significant challenges or changes that could affect its financial performance, which may lead to skepticism among market participants.

FAQ

When will Aurora Mobile announce its financial results for Q4 2024?

Aurora Mobile will announce its financial results on March 13, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

How can I join the Aurora Mobileearnings conference call

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call scheduled for March 13, 2025.

What time is theearnings callfor Aurora Mobile?

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

A live and archived webcast will be available on Aurora Mobile’s Investor Relations website.

What services does Aurora Mobile provide?

Aurora Mobile specializes in customer engagement and marketing technology services, including Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing solutions.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 13, 2025.





Aurora Mobile’s management will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).





All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.







Participant Online Registration



:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbf61e89bd11b4ab1b44c3257207484d3







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/









For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com









In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



