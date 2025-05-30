Markets
Aurora Mobile Integrates DeepSeek-R1-0528 Into GPTBots.ai To Offer Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

May 30, 2025 — 05:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), Friday announced the introduction of newly revised DeepSeek-R1-0528, an open-source reasoning AI model, on its leading enterprise-grade AI platform GPTBots.ai, delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to businesses.

The recent update, released by DeepSeek, aims to boost reasoning capabilities and developer-friendly features of the platform.

DeepSeek has also introduced a distilled version, DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B, for companies with limited compute resources.

Thursday, Aurora Mobile's stock closed at $11.61, up 6.51 percent on the Nasdaq.

