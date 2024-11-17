Aurora Labs Updates on Director’s Stock Options

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.
Aurora Labs Ltd. has announced a significant change in Director Ashley Zimpel’s interest, with the acquisition of 1,500,000 unlisted options. These options, approved during the AGM, are exercisable at $0.14 on or before November 14, 2027, potentially impacting the company’s future financial landscape.
