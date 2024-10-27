Aurora Labs Suspends Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

News & Insights

October 27, 2024

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. (ASX: A3D) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to make an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details about the capital raising initiative.

