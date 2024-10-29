News & Insights

Aurora Labs Secures Funding to Boost Defense Manufacturing

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd has successfully secured $2 million from a share placement, aimed at enhancing its printing capabilities, particularly for defense sector projects. The company plans to use the funds to expand its Canning Vale facility in Western Australia, improve staff resourcing, and construct a Micro Gas Turbine testing facility. This marks a strategic move to solidify Aurora’s role in Australia’s defense industry by delivering advanced manufacturing solutions.

