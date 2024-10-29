Aurora Labs Plans New Securities Issue for Growth

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. announced a proposed issue of 26,666,667 ordinary fully paid securities set to take place on November 6, 2024. This development could be a strategic move to bolster the company’s capital and expand its market presence. Investors will be watching closely to see how this impacts the company’s performance and stock value on the ASX.

