Aurora Labs Ltd. Boosts Revenue and Defence Partnerships

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. has achieved significant milestones, including the launch of their AL250 3D printing machine and successful testing of a 3D printed micro gas turbine on a UAV. The company reported a 24% increase in print services revenue for FY24, and secured key partnerships and purchase orders, notably with the Australian Defence Force.

