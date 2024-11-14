News & Insights

Aurora Labs Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

November 14, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including key decisions on remuneration and the election of board members. The unanimous approval by shareholders reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This positive outcome could potentially influence investor sentiment towards Aurora Labs’ stock.

